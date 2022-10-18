Lewis Capaldi announces new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ and 2023 UK and European tour

Lewis Capaldi has announced full details of his new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’.
The follow up to his 2019 debut, ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’, will be released on May 19 2023 on EMI Records and can be pre-ordered/pre-saved here.
It follows the release of his comeback single ‘Forget Me’, which was released last month and came complete with a music video that recreated Wham!’s ‘Club Tropicana’ video shot-for-shot.
To celebrate the release of his new album, Capaldi has now shared an acoustic version of the Number One hit, which you can listen to below.
The singer-songwriter said of the new record: “I felt like I was sounding better because I was just chilled out in my own gaff. Also, a lot of this record was made with most of the same people who I worked with on the first one: TMS, Phil Plested, Nick Atkinson and Edd Holloway. At least one of them is on almost every song.”
He added: “I don’t want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself. The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss.”
Capaldi has also announced an extensive UK/European arena tour in 2023, which kicks off at Leeds Direct Arena on January 14 with further dates in Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin, Cardiff and Exeter.
Tickets for the shows will go on pre-sale next Wednesday (October 26) and go on general sale next Friday (October 28). You will be able to purchase tickets here and here.
See the full list of dates below:
JANUARY 2023
14 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
16 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
18 – Manchester, AO Arena
19 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
21 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
23 – Aberdeen, P&J Live
24 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
26 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
27 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
29 – Belfast, SSE Arena
30 – Dublin, 3Arena
FEBRUARY
1 – Cardiff, International Arena
2 – Exeter, Westpoint Arena
13 – Warsaw, Torwar
14 – Vienna, Stadthalle
16 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena
17 – Prague, O2 Arena
19 – Hamburg, Barclays Arena
21 – Frankfurt, Festhalle
23 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis
25 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
26 – Paris, Accor Arena
28 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena
MARCH
2 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena
3 – Oslo, Spektrum
5 – Stockholm, Avicii Arena
7 – Zurich, Hallenstadion
8 – Milan, Mediolanum Forum
10 – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi
11 – Madrid, WiZink Center
14 – Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle
15 – Munich, Olympiahalle