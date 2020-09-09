Lewis Capaldi, Gabber Modus Operandi and more to play We The Fest’s virtual festival

Indonesia promoter Ismaya Live has announced a number of acts set to perform during this year’s virtual edition of its popular multi-genre music festival, We The Fest. See the full list of acts unveiled today (September 9) below.

The lineup was announced piecemeal via We The Fest’s social media today. So far, it features Lewis Capaldi, Keshi, Autograf, Masego, Oh Wonder, Gabber Modus Operandi, Goldroom, Yura Yunita, Hondo, Diskoria, Kalula and Jason Ranti among others.

This year’s event, dubbed We The Fest Home, is the first virtual edition of the long-running Jakarta festival. This year’s physical festival – which has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – was set to feature Migos as headliners, Blackbear, Cheat Codes, Clairo, Ookay and Shallou among others.

Some artists on the We The Fest Home lineup were retained from the list of original bookings for the physical festival. These include Masego, Oh Wonder, Gabber Modus Operandi, Isyana Saravati, Hondo, Jason Ranti and Moon Gang.

We The Fest also announced radio host Reza Chandika and singer-songwriter Vidi Aldiano as event hosts. Check out today’s lineup announcements below.

More acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks leading up to the two-day digital festival. We The Fest Home will stream for free on September 26 and 27, but viewers will have to register at WeTheFest.com to secure a spot for the livestream.

We The Fest made its debut in 2014, and has since become one of the biggest multi-genre festivals across Southeast Asia, drawing over 60,000 attendees across three days in 2018.

Past acts that have performed at We The Fest include Lorde, SZA, Vince Staples, Daniel Caesar, Troye Sivan and Joji.

The line-up for We The Fest Home 2020 is:

Lewis Capaldi

Masego

Goldroom

Oh Wonder

Autograf

Keshi

Gabber Modus Operandi

RAC

Chilli.Dip (Vanessa Budihardja and Dipha Barus)

Yura Yunita

Hondo

Isyana Sarasvati

Diskoria

Kalula

Moon Gang

MALIQ & D’Essentials

Endah N Rhesa

Hindia

Jason Ranti

Vidi Aldiano

Mantra Vutura

Nadin Amizah

Patricia Shultz

W.W

In other Asian music festival news, Taiwan’s LUCFest has announced that it will proceed with a three-day physical festival this year. This year’s iteration of the festival will feature an all-local line-up led by Sunset Rollercoaster, Jade Eyes and more.