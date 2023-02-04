Lewis Capaldi gets waxwork at Madame Tussauds Blackpool

Lewis Capaldi has come face to face with his first waxwork at Madame Tussauds Blackpool.

The Scottish singer originally went for his first sittings four years ago, but the completion of the figure was delayed firstly by the COVID-19 pandemic, and then by Capaldi’s commitments to writing songs for his upcoming second album, ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’. Consequently, his has been the longest figure creation process in Madame Tussauds history.

Thousands of measurements were taken by a team of sculptors and hairstylists in order to create the figure.

In a TikTok posted to Madame Tussauds Blackpool’s official account, Capaldi is seen having a first look at his waxwork. “It’s a bit scary,” Capaldi joked about the lifelike figure. “I wish I’d never had that haircut.”

Another video was posted to his own personal TikTok saw him unzipping the figure’s trousers, saying that he “feels sorry for every girl I’ve ever been with.”

Kyle Woodcock, Senior Attractions Manager at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, said: “It has been great fun working with Lewis to ensure we create a lifelike figure for his loyal fan base.

“The star was full of charm during his sittings and welcomed the in-depth hair and facial match with the talented team of artists at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, to enable them to replicate his youthful complexion, warm smiling expression and famed, tousled blonde hair.

“Although it has been the longest figure creation process in our history, it has definitely been worth the wait, and we’re all very excited to see the figure when it goes on display.” [via ITV]

Capaldi’s waxwork will go on public display at Madame Tussauds Blackpool in the spring.

Lizzo also recently had her first Madame Tussauds waxwork made, which is on display at the Las Vegas branch of the waxwork museum franchise. She described seeing the figure as “single handedly one of the most terrifyingly meta moments of my life”.