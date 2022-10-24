Lewis Capaldi has no “artistic desire” to reinvent himself or his music

Lewis Capaldi has spoken about his upcoming album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’, describing it as “the same” as what’s come before.

Due for release May 19, 2023, ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ is the follow-up to Capaldi’s 2019 debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ and has been teased by new single ‘Forget Me’.

Speaking about the new record in an interview with The Guardian, Capaldi said: “All in all, the album’s the same. I like making this music; it’s done all right in the past.”

He continued: “I don’t have this sort of artistic desire to go off and reinvent myself. Not at all. I feel like the same person, so why would I be searching for something new?”

Capaldi went on to say how he was “very conscious about not writing an album about being famous, being successful” because no one wants to hear “‘Oh, I’m famous and my life’s shit and I’m crying in my big house.’”

“I don’t want to inflict that on people, especially now, when people are actually going through some real shit: complaining about being famous, ‘Oh, my fucking Bentley has a flat tyre,’” he added.

He went on to say that he wrote the record during the height of the COVID pandemic. “Everyone was in their houses, so my lived experience at that time was the same four walls, with my family, stuck in the same place I grew up – I was quite literally right back where I was on the first record,” Capaldi explained. “If anything, getting famous and all the rest of it has made me sort of run back to my home town and my family and friends and stuff, all these sort of grounding things.”

The release of ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ will follow a UK and European arena tour. The complete list of dates is below, and tickets will be available here from 10am Friday (October 28).

Lewis Capaldi will play:

JANUARY 2023

14 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

16 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

18 – Manchester, AO Arena

19 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

21 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

23 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

24 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

26 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

27 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

29 – Belfast, SSE Arena

30 – Dublin, 3Arena

FEBRUARY

1 – Cardiff, International Arena

2 – Exeter, Westpoint Arena

13 – Warsaw, Torwar

14 – Vienna, Stadthalle

16 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena

17 – Prague, O2 Arena

19 – Hamburg, Barclays Arena

21 – Frankfurt, Festhalle

23 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis

25 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

26 – Paris, Accor Arena

28 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

MARCH

2 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena

3 – Oslo, Spektrum

5 – Stockholm, Avicii Arena

7 – Zurich, Hallenstadion

8 – Milan, Mediolanum Forum

10 – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi

11 – Madrid, WiZink Center

14 – Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle

15 – Munich, Olympiahalle