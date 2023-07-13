Lewis Capaldi makes a surprise appearance at The Vamps’ London gig

Lewis Capaldi made a surprise appearance at The Vamps‘ Kew The Music show in London yesterday (July 12).

At the show on Wednesday, Capaldi crashed the stage while The Vamps were performing ‘Risk It All’, the first of their three-track encore. It marked the singer’s first public appearance since last month’s Glastonbury set which led him to cancel all of his gigs for the “foreseeable future”.

Fan-captured footage shows the ‘Somebody To Love’ singer running on stage to hug The Vamps frontman, Bradley Will Simpson, and then proceeding to grab his mic to sing a few words of the song.

WHY DID I MISS THIS SHOW I HATE MYSELF pic.twitter.com/JeGaqV0WLp — sophie 🌸 (@enchantsoph) July 13, 2023

The Vamps bassist Connor Ball previously revealed that Capaldi came up to the band at an afterparty and began singing one of their lesser known tracks.

Speaking to Celebrity Search Engine podcast, Ball said: “We were at this afterparty with Lewis Capaldi and we were just chatting with him. We were just having a normal conversation and then, out of nowhere, he started screaming in mine and Brad’s ears this album track, off our first album. So like, not even a single, he just loves the song!”

Capaldi recently explained that he will be cancelling all of his upcoming shows in a bid to look after his mental and physical well-being.

In a statement shared to the singer’s official social media pages, he said: “The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.”

He also explained how he believed he was ready to return to the stage after cancelling dates scheduled for earlier this month, but that the Glastonbury set made it “obvious” that he needs more time to recover.

“I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

In other news, Capaldi was the most recent guest on First We Feast’s Hot Ones.

The show, which features celebrities interviewed whilst tackling a number of chicken wings covered in increasingly spicy hot sauces, saw the singer struggling while trying to complete the challenge.