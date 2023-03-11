NewsMusic News

Lewis Capaldi postpones remainder of European tour: “I’m so, so fucking sorry”

It comes after two dates were rescheduled last week due to illness

By Ali Shutler
British singer Lewis Capaldi performs live on stage during a concert at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on February 16, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. CREDIT: Frank Hoensch/Redferns

Lewis Capaldi has postponed the remainder of his European headline tour, telling fans he is “so, so fucking sorry.”

Capaldi postponed two concerts in Zurich and Milan earlier this week after being diagnosed with bronchitis.

He’s now confirmed that the rest of the tour has also been postponed  – check out the affected dates below.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Capaldi said: “I’m fucking gutted to be making this video and I’m so, so sorry to do this but unfortunately I need to reschedule the remaining shows on my European tour.”

“I got told at the start of this week that I have Bronchitis. I was sent home to Glasgow, I went to another doctor and got medication and inhalers to help. I do feel a bit better and I thought I’d be ok to play the show,” said Capaldi, revealing he’d flown out to Barcelona ahead of a show there.

“During soundcheck, my voice was just giving in,” he continued. “To prevent further damage, I’m going to have to take the week to let this die down and let it heal properly rather than do any permanent damage to it.”

“I’m really sorry, I feel like a dick for cancelling especially tonight, when it’s so close to the show. I don’t know what else to tell you,” he added. “I wanted to do a video so you knew it was coming from me, and not management. I’m so, so fucking sorry. Hopefully see you all soon.”

The postponed shows are as follows:

MARCH

10 – Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona
11 – Wizink Centre, Madrid
14 – Schleyer-Halle, Stuttgart
15 – Olympiahalle, Munich

Fans are being advised to hold onto their tickets, with more info about new dates set to be revealed soon. His previously postponed shows in Zunich and Milan have already been rescheduled for May and June.

Capaldi is set to kick off a North American tour at the end of the month.

Following the announcement, footage of Capaldi meeting fans and apologising to them face-to-face was shared on social media. In one clip, Capaldi’s fans serenaded him with his 2019 hit ‘Before You Go’.

 

Earlier this week, Capaldi confirmed new documentary How I’m Feeling Now is coming to Netflix.

Set for release April 5, the film “captures Capaldi’s defining year, struggling to balance the familiarity of home, normality and all he’s ever known, with life as one of the biggest stars on the planet, gleaning an intimate portrait of his unique character, hopes and fears in his own words.”

