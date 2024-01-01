Lewis Capaldi shares health update and announces extended version of album

Lewis Capaldi has announced details of a new extended version of his latest album, and has updated fans on his health.

In a lengthy post on X, the singer revealed that ‘Broken By Desire to be Heavenly Sent’, which first came out in May, would be receiving an extended edition, with five extra tracks.

He also said that his mental health break, which he took immediately following his Glastonbury set in June, has been “great” and that he has been “overwhelmed” by the response he has had from fans.

“As most of you will know, I’m currently taking some time off to focus on my health and wellbeing and it’s been going great!” he said. “I’ve been working with some incredible professionals to help me learn about and cope better with my Tourette’s and anxiety issues. I’m really happy to say I’ve noticed a marked improvement in both since I decided to take some time off back in June.”

a wee update, happy new year x pic.twitter.com/w0MzXgtTtX — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) December 31, 2023

“I was completely overwhelmed by the reaction to the news that I was taking a break and genuinely want to thank each and every one of you who reached out, left a comment, tweet or DM wishing me well, the support was like nothing I’ve ever experienced and has made me more excited than ever to return to doing what I love at the some point in the not too distant future.”

He went on to state that he had been “terrified” to release his second album, but added that it has been “mind blowing” to see the songs resonating with fans.

“After some back-and-forth about whether or not it was the right thing to do, I’ve decided it would be a shame for these extra five songs, which are so incredibly special to me, to sit on my hard drive, never to see the light of day.”

While onstage on the Pyramid Stage this year, Capaldi – who was noticeably experiencing vocal difficulties – addressed the break he had taken prior to the festival performance, saying: “I recently took three weeks off. It was a break for my mental health and stuff.”

“I wanted to come back and do Glasto ’cause it’s so incredible, so I just wanna thank you for watching us. I was shit scared but you’ve really made me feel at ease. I’m really sorry. I hope the Eavises will have me back on, even though it’s been a bit of a shit show,” he added.

Capaldi then told those in attendance that he would be taking a longer break after the set: “I feel like I’ll be taking another wee break for the next few weeks, you might not see me for the rest of the year. But when I do come back and I do see you I hope you’re up for watching.”

He had cancelled all of his shows leading up to Glastonbury, explaining that the last few months had been a lot for him and it had taken a toll on him “both mentally and physically”.

In November, Robbie Williams revealed that he had contacted Capaldi in an effort to offer him support. “I’ve reached out to Lewis and I’m here at any given time,” he said.

“There’s been times in my life when pop stars have been going through their own battles and then people will be like, ‘Have you reached out?’ And in my mind I’m going, ‘I’m still fucked! The last person they want to speak to is me! Yeah I’m 20 years down the road… fucking hell,’” he added.

Capaldi’s ‘Wish You The Best’ was also recently named as the sixth most watched video on YouTube in 2023.