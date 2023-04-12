Lewis Capaldi to perform in Singapore and Philippines this July

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi is coming to Southeast Asia this July for two shows.

Announced today (April 12), the ‘Before You Go’ singer will take his ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ tour to Singapore on July 25 for a one-night-only show at the Star Theatre before making his way down to Manila, the Philippines on July 27 where he will perform at the New Frontier Theater.

He previously announced to perform at Indonesia’s We The Fest and Japan’s Fuji Rock festival in July. It is currently unknown if Capaldi will announce more shows across the region.

Tickets to the Singapore concert will go on sale on Thursday, April 13 at 12pm local time via Ticketmaster. Tickets will cost SGD$198, $168, $138 and $98.

Tickets to the Manila show will go on sale on Saturday, April 15 at 10am local time via TicketNet. Ticket prices for the Filipino show have yet to be announced.

Capaldi’s ‘Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent’ is due out on May 19 via EMI. He told NME that the follow-up to ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ is “fucking shit.”

“Honestly, don’t even bother with it,” he added. “I’m fucking sick of hearing it at this stage already, so do not bother getting it. It’s a total piece of flaming shite. That’s all I have to say on it.”

Lewis Capaldi was diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome last September and has since said he could “quit” music if it “gets to a point where I’m doing irreparable damage to myself” after he explained that making music and performing makes his symptoms worse.