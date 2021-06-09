Lewis Capaldi to release new documentary that captures his rise to stardom and creative process

Lewis Capaldi is set to release a new documentary that captures his rise to global superstardom.

Announced today (June 9), the film will see the Scottish singer-songwriter partner with BAFTA-winning director Joe Pearlman and Pulse Films – the creative team behind music films like AppleTV+’s Beastie Boys Story and Beyonce’s Lemonade.

The documentary, which is yet to have its title revealed, was filmed over a five-year period, following a sold-out global headline tour and history-making chart success, and finds Capaldi back at his parent’s house in Scotland to begin work on his forthcoming second album.

According to a press release, the film “captures Capaldi’s defining year, struggling to balance the familiarity of home, normality and all he’s ever known, with life as one of the biggest stars on the planet, gleaning an intimate portrait of his unique character, hopes and fears in his own words.”

It continues: “Digging beneath the popular clichés surrounding the most unlikely of popstars reveals a deeply thoughtful and self-reflective young man at a unique crossroads in his life as he carries the weight of trying to eclipse the success of his record-breaking debut album.”

Speaking about the documentary, Capaldi said: “If the immense pressure of writing and recording a second album that has to live up to the expectations of so many people I’ve never met while also attempting to eclipse the commercial success of my previous album wasn’t enough, I decided to film the process in its entirety for your viewing pleasure.

“I’m very excited to potentially capture the making of the best album of all time, or more likely, to permanently document the scorching of my dreams as years of my life’s work is received like a pile of flaming shite. Either way it’s going to be lots of fun and will be lovely to have people along for the ride.”

There is no release date set for the film as of yet, but Independent Entertainment will be representing it at the forthcoming Cannes Virtual Film Market (June 21-25).

Earlier this year, Capaldi confirmed he was postponing all of his planned shows until 2022 in order to focus on writing and recording his second album.

Meanwhile, uncensored footage of Capaldi‘s swear-filled appearance at last month’s BRIT Awards 2021 has emerged online.