Lewis Largent, host of MTV’s ‘120 Minutes’ and KROQ radio DJ, has died

Lewis Largent, the influential host of MTV’s 120 Minutes, KROQ radio DJ, and A&R senior at Island Def Jam Records, has died at the age of 58.

Largent died on February 20 after a long illness, his family confirmed to Variety this week.

He fronted MTV’s alternative music show 120 Minutes in the early to mid-’90s after joining the brand as Vice President of Music Programming, interviewing acts including David Bowie, Trent Reznor, Radiohead, Björk and Smashing Pumpkins.

The southern California-raised tastemaker began his music industry with an internship at Los Angeles’ famed alternative rock radio station, KROQ. He began working for the station full time in 1985 and was promoted to a music director position in 1989.

Largent stepped down from presenting 120 Minutes for MTV in 1995 but continued to serve as a programmer for MTV until 1999 before joining Island Def Jam Records as Senior Vice President of A&R. Under his supervision until 2004, the label signed alternative acts including Sum 41 and Andrew WK.

He is survived by his wife, Atlantic Music Group CEO and Chairwoman Julie Greenwald, and their two children.

Largent’s successor to 120 Minutes, Matt Pinfield, said in a tribute on Twitter that he was “completely gutted” about the news. “I loved Lewis very much. I am at a loss for words.”

Fellow MTV personality John Norris, who was a correspondent at MTV News in the same era, wrote: “Not gonna lie, I always wished that I was as cool as Lewis and he could not have been more chill and humble and kind.”

Elsewhere, SiriusXM host and Largent’s KROQ colleague Doug “Sluggo” Roberts recalled being welcomed by “TheLewMonkey” when he first joined the team and credited one of the radio station’s “coolest phases…in big part to him”.

