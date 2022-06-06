lewloh, Cues, M1LDL1FE and more to play ‘Fruit Basket Vol. 2 : Indie Pride’ concert this month

Singaporean indie label Spikyfruits have announced a two-day concert series held at the *SCAPE Ground Theatre, featuring a diverse lineup of seven artists.

Titled ‘Indie Pride’, the concert is slated to take place on June 24 and 25, with programming split into two musical themes. Its first night will focus on bands across the indie rock spectrum, including indie rock outfits The New Modern Lights and M1LDL1FE, math rock quartet Cues, and R&B duo, nkei.

Meanwhile, the event’s second night will present a variety of singer-songwriters, including Aeriqah, Marian Carmel and lewloh. Each night is scheduled to take place from 7-10pm. Tickets are SGD$30 for one night, and $50 for two nights. More details can be found here.

The label’s most recent event, also held at *SCAPE earlier in April, marked one of the first live music showcases to return to Singapore since the pandemic. Its lineup included emo outfit Carpet Golf, indie rock ensemble Saints Amongst Sinners, synthpop upstarts Sun Cell and pop punk musician RENE.

Several artists on the ‘Indie Pride’ lineup are either freshly off or anticipating new releases. Recently in May, lewloh dropped the single ‘Let Me Let You Go’, which marked his first music since his 2021 record, ‘michigan/missinghim’. Meanwhile, later this Wednesday (June 8), Marian Carmel will also release the track ‘We’re Gonna Die Anyway’, a pride-themed collaboration with RENE.

Last July, Cues also contributed to a three-way split tape, which featured fellow Asian math rock acts including Indonesia’s Hulica and Japan’s Kudaranai1nichi.

The full lineup for ‘Fruit Basket Vol. 2: Indie Pride’ is as follows:

DAY 1 (June 24):

nkei

Cues

The New Modern Lights

M1LDL1FE

DAY 2 (June 25):

Marian Carmel

Aeriqah