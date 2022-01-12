lewloh, Krysta Joy, weish and more Singapore singer-songwriters to perform concert with seven-piece string ensemble

Singaporean singer-songwriters lewloh, Krysta Joy, weish, and more are set to perform at a one-night-only concert backed by a string ensemble.

The event, which is titled Singer-Songwriters: Some Strings Attached, will take place on February 18 at the Drama Centre Theatre.

The line-up, which is completed by Jaime Wong, Jack & Rai, and Amanda Tee, will perform individual sets. They will also appear in each other’s sets as backup vocalists.

Each set will feature artists reimagining their songs with the backing of a seven-piece string ensemble alongside a rhythm band, led by the event’s music director Bang Wenfu.

Tickets – priced at S$64, S$48, and S$38 – will be released on Friday (January 14) here.

Tee is the creator of the event, who was inspired by concerts where international artists have incorporated orchestral arrangements to rework their classic songs.

“It’s always been a dream for me to make this happen with our local singer-songwriters, whose work I respect and admire,” Tee said in a press statement.

“The pandemic has been savage to the local arts scene, and for many, a painful and sobering experience,” she continued.

“But we are bursting with talent, and I hope that the passion and virtuosity of everyone involved in this show – from performers to production crew – can be felt by everyone in the audience. Like a reawakening.”