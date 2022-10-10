lewloh releases new single ‘Wasted’, announces 2022 Asia tour dates

Singaporean singer-songwriter lewloh has released a confessional new single titled ‘Wasted’ alongside the announcement of his 2022 ‘The Planting Seeds’ Asia tour.

The single was released on all streaming platforms on October 7, and sees the singer putting out what he describes as his “‘thank u, next’ anthem but without the next” in a heartfelt song about an amicable breakup.

Sharing his surprise at how non-destructive the breakup that inspired ‘Wasted’ was in an Instagran post, lewloh concluded, “Anyway, all of this is to say that I’m glad our story had no villains or heroes.. only two souls trying to do their best”.

Listen to lewloh’s ‘Wasted’ below.

The singer also announced his seven-date ‘The Planting Seeds’ Asia tour, which is set to kick off this October 23 to 27 in a three-day run at Singapore’s 42 Waterloo Centre. lewloh will then head to Kuala Lumpur (twice), Seoul and Manila before capping off the tour in Taipei on January 13.

The singer also revealed that additional dates for the tour will be announced in the coming weeks. Ticketing details are also forthcoming.

lewloh most recently released the single ‘Let Me Let You Go’ earlier this year in May. Fellow musicians Ariyel, Emily Sangder, Casey Lee Williams and Joshua Evan Lee lent choir vocals to the track, which they worked on together with lewloh in Boston before the pandemic. The single was his first since the release of his 2021 sophomore album ‘michigan/missinghim’, and followed his 2017 debut album ‘Lullacry’, released under the moniker Lew.

lewloh would release his ‘ENFJ’ and ‘There’s Something In My Eye’ EPs as Lew before releasing his 2019 EP ‘Red Flags’ as lewloh.

He would also team up with Linying as a cowriter on Singaporean singer-songwriter Sezairi‘s single ‘Fool’, which was released in December last year.

lewloh’s ‘The Planting Seeds’ tour dates so far are:

October 23 – 42 Waterloo Centre, Singapore

October 24 – 42 Waterloo Centre, Singapore

October 28 – 42 Waterloo Centre, Singapore

November 5 – Space Station, Seoul, Korea

November 12 – Seltsam, Manila, the Philippines

December 3 – Live Fact, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

December 4 – Swee Lee Social Club, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

January 13 – APAmini, Taipei, Taiwan