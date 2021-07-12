Liam Gallagher and Dua Lipa lead stars in support of Bukayo Saka and England team amid racist abuse

Liam Gallagher and Dua Lipa are among figures in the entertainment world voicing support for the England Euro 2020 football team as members continue to face racist abuse.

Last night (July 11) England lost the cup final to Italy in a penalty shootout, which led to some fans targeting the team’s Black players who missed their shots. One of England’s youngest players, 19-year-old Bukayo Saka, took the decisive penalty and has reportedly received the largest amount of abuse.

Gallagher wrote on Twitter, “Love saka”, and later followed it up with another post: “It’s all good Bruv I love you kid we go and smash the World Cup.”

Lipa shared a photo of 19-year-old Saka, writing in an Instagram story: “All the boys made us so proud!!!!! Well done on such a great game!”

Singer Anne-Marie also showed her support online, writing: “Rashford, Saka and Sancho WE LOVE YOU. Heads up. You are so brilliant.”

The English Football Association (the FA) issued a statement last night condemning the racism levelled at Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho.

“The FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media. We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team. We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible.”

European football’s governing body Uefa, which hosts the Euros, condemned the “disgusting racist abuse”, adding: “We stand by the players and the FA’s call for the strongest possible punishments” [via BBC News].

Elsewhere in the entertainment world, rapper KSI wrote: “So proud of the England players. This isn’t the time to bring them down. This isn’t the time to be racist or single anyone out. England did so well this tournament and I’m really looking forward to how they do in the World Cup.”

Mahalia shared a photo of England’s aforementioned players, including Raheem Sterling, on Twitter and said; “Saka, Sancho, Rashford. ❤️ the hatred I’m seeing on social media right now is disgraceful. Heads up, kings. We love you.”

The Euro 2020 final at London’s Wembley Stadium was England’s first major tournament final in 55 years. England last won a major tournament – the World Cup – in 1966.

