Liam Gallagher and John Squire are “going to do some gigs and see what happens”

Liam Gallagher has said that he and new collaborative partner John Squire are in the process of planning some debut live gigs.

Officially announced last month after months of teasing – with Gallagher hailing their upcoming record as “the best record since [The Beatles’] ‘Revolver’” – the first taster of the project from the former Oasis frontman and Stone Roses guitarist arrived yesterday (January 5) in the form of debut single ‘Just Another Rainbow’.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Gallagher revealed that plans are coming together for live shows from the pair.

“We’ve got a bass player, we’ve got a drummer, we’ve got a keyboard player on hold and that if we need it. We’re going to try and tackle it without a keyboard player [or] piano player and give it a bit of bollocks, mate,” he said.

“A bit of rawness to it, but if it needs it, it needs it. But yeah, we’re going out on tour. We’re going to go and do some gigs, see what happens, and try to inspire people and make people happy. That’s it really. And then do another one.”

Of what to expect from the album, Liam added: “There’s 10 [songs] on the album, but we’ve done eight. We demoed eight of them in John’s studio and then John done another two songs and we recorded them for the first time.

“Sang them for the first time out in America in LA. [The album] It hasn’t got a title as such. It’s just Liam and John, like Liam Gallagher and John Squire, really.”

The genesis of the project began when Squire joined Gallagher onstage at Knebworth in 2022 to play on ‘Champagne Supernova’ – just as he did with Oasis in 1996 – and then sent Gallagher three tracks.

Songs were then put down at Squire’s studio in Macclesfield, before work with producer Greg Kurstin in Los Angeles. Kurstin also plays bass on the album, alongside drummer Joey Waronker (Beck, R.E.M., Atoms For Peace).

Reviewing the debut single, NME said: “The tune itself is the least shocking part of the endeavour – but that doesn’t make it any less intriguing. ‘Just Another Rainbow’ isn’t quite fan-service, but the duo are certainly playing to their strengths: Liam’s vocals are full ‘Mind Games’-era Lennon, and Squire’s skills as a guitarist are given room to shine on a song that’s in a more familiar territory for the latter than the former. It’s a pleasure to hear Squire back on record at all, in fact.”