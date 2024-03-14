Watch Liam Gallagher and John Squire cover The Rolling Stones as they kick off UK and Ireland tour

Liam Gallagher and John Squire kicked off their joint UK and Ireland headline tour last night (March 13) – check out footage and see the full setlist below.

The former Oasis frontman and ex-Stone Roses guitarist played an 11-song set at the legendary Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow, Scotland where they showcased their collaborative debut album in full.

Additionally, the pair and their backing band treated the crowd to a cover of The Rolling Stones‘ classic 1968 single ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’ to round off the evening. You can see a selection of fan-shot videos from the gig here:

Liam Gallagher and John Squire played:

‘Just Another Rainbow’

‘Mars To Liverpool’

‘One Day At A Time’

‘I’m A Wheel’

‘Love You Forever’

‘Make It Up As You Go Along’

‘You’re Not The Only One’

‘I’m So Bored’

‘Mother Nature’s Song’

‘Raise Your Hands’

‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’ (The Rolling Stones cover)

Gallagher and Squire’s current UK and Ireland tour is set to resume in Wolverhampton tonight (March 14) ahead of further dates in Dublin, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds and London. See the full schedule below, and find any remaining tickets here.

MARCH

14 – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

16 – Dublin, Olympia

18 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

20 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

21 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

23 – Leeds, O2 Academy

25 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

26 – London, Troxy

In a four-star review of Gallagher and Squire’s new album, NME wrote: “If fans were vaguely alarmed by lead single ‘Just Another Rainbow’, which pulses with a reassuringly Roses-style riff but also sees Liam recite the colours of the rainbow and ponder, “am I your windmill?”, it’s hard to imagine anyone feeling short-changed by the album itself.

“Obviously this isn’t a ‘Definitely Maybe’ or ‘The Stone Roses’ – no-one could touch those hook-laden masterpieces. As a triumph of style and mood, though, ‘Liam Gallagher John Squire’ is well worthy of their enduring legacies.”

Later this year, Gallagher will head out on the road for a run of ‘Definitely Maybe’ 30th anniversary concerts, deliver headline performances at TRNSMT and Reading & Leeds, and stage his ‘Liam Gallagher & Friends’ weekender in Malta.