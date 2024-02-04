Liam Gallagher and John Squire sell out joint tour in 30 seconds

Liam Gallagher and John Squire have sold out their upcoming joint tour in just 30 seconds, along with sharing their new music video for ‘Mars To Liverpool’ – watch it below.

The duo announced details of their tour last week, sharing a list of 2024 UK dates in which they will play their upcoming self-titled album.

The former Oasis singer and Stone Roses guitarist will join forces to visit Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, London and more in March this year. They will be joined by Barrie Cadogan (Little Barrie, Paul Weller) on bass and Joey Waronker on drums. They have also unveiled Jake Bugg as their special guest for all shows except Brooklyn.

Now it has been confirmed that the tour is all sold out, and did so in 30 seconds.

To celebrate, the band have shared the video for their latest single, ‘Mars To Liverpool’, which features an array of archival footage and photographs – watch it below:

Liam Gallagher and John Squire will play:

MARCH

13 – Glasgow, Barrowland

14 – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

16 – Dublin, Olympia

18 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

20 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

21 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

23 – Leeds, O2 Academy

25 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

26 – London, Troxy

APRIL

2 – Paris, Salle Pleyel

4 – Berlin, Columbiahalle

6 – Milan, Fabrique

11 – Brooklyn, Paramount

Gallagher and Squire have given hints about the upcoming record, which is due out March 1. “I can’t wait for people to hear the album,” said Gallagher. “I think the people that are into the Stone Roses and Oasis and that kinda thing, I think they’ll fucking love it. It’s spiritual, it’s crucial.”

Meanwhile, Squire said: “It was really inspiring to have those Knebworth gigs fresh in my mind as I started writing. Then it was a case of trying to steer it away from all being too rocky, and trying to mix up the sentiments as well.

“I like the way that in some parts, it’s quite melancholic and it can make you well up, but there are other parts that are kind of irreverent, rude or crude. There’s a little bit of everything in there, I think it’s a really good mix. I had a hunch that we’d sound good together, but I wasn’t prepared for it to be such a good fit.”

Gallagher recently addressed questions about whether he or Squire would play Oasis or Stone Roses songs on their tour. He told Radio X: “Nah, not doing any of that.”

“It’s gonna be just this album and maybe a few covers that we might get round to doing, but it won’t be our other bands and that, ‘cause that’s naff,” he continued. “No, them songs mean too much to me man for me to be howling over. I wouldn’t mind howling over the Oasis ones and that.”

You might be able to catch Gallagher at Reading & Leeds this year, as he is due to play Oasis’ ‘Definitely Maybe’ in full when he headlines on the Friday date this August. Saturday’s Reading date has sadly sold out – Lana Del Rey and Fred Again.. are due to perform as headliners.

The performances will follow a UK and Ireland tour celebrating the classic record’s 30th anniversary. You can find any remaining tickets here.

In other news, Gallagher has responded to popstar Dua Lipa calling Britpop bands “obnoxious”.