Liam Gallagher and John Squire share psychedelic new video for ‘Just Another Rainbow’

Liam Gallagher and John Squire have shared the new music video for their collaborative track ‘Just Another Rainbow‘. Check it out below.

The highly anticipated track by former Oasis frontman and former Stone Roses guitarist was finally released last week (January 5) after months of teasing – with Gallagher hailing their upcoming record as “the best record since [The Beatles’] ‘Revolver’.”

Today (January 10), the duo have released the track’s accompanying video. Directed by Charles Mehling (The Rolling Stones, Kasabian, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club), the video – which was filmed in Bury – opens with Gallagher in a poncho walking down an abandoned railway tunnel. From there, he leads Squire – dressed in a red parka – and a backing band through a live performance.

Advertisement

The video also features clips of Squire and Gallagher performing in front of vibrant marbled colours projected on a wall. Imagery shot through a psychedelic prism is also interspersed through out the visual with camera spinning clips that give off a slightly disorientated and psychedelic vibe.

‘Just Another Rainbow’ marks the first taster from Gallagher and Squire’s forthcoming joint album. A limited edition 7″ vinyl pressing of the song is available for purchase here.

NME‘s review of the track noted that the song’s “willingness to stretch out and groove is at odds with the pop-driven ‘C’Mon You Know’ [Gallagher’s 2022 solo album]” – as well as noting “hints of Cream in Squire’s performance and structures” and “even something of The Rolling Stones in the way Liam drawls: “just another rainbow, hanging over me / just another rainbow, dropping on my tree”.”

While ‘Just Another Rainbow’ is the first taster of the long-mooted joint album, a press release from the Manchester indie legends has confirmed that “there will be much more new music to come – and there could well be shows, too”.

Speaking about the LP’s progress with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Gallagher said: “There’s 10 [songs] on the album, but we’ve done eight. We demoed eight of them in John’s studio and then John done another two songs and we recorded them for the first time. Sang them for the first time out in America in LA.”

Advertisement

Gallagher also claimed that the album “hasn’t got a title as such”: “It’s just Liam and John, like Liam Gallagher and John Squire, really.”

In the same interview, the pair spoke about how the collaboration came about, with Gallagher saying he had “no doubt” the pair would get on.

“The clothes said it all, the attention to detail,” he told Lowe. “I knew there was going to be no clowns in that band. So it was easy. It was all about me, not acting like a c***.”

Gallagher also revealed he and Squire are in the process of planning some live gigs.

“We’ve got a bass player, we’ve got a drummer, we’ve got a keyboard player on hold and that if we need it. We’re going to try and tackle it without a keyboard player [or] piano player and give it a bit of bollocks, mate,” he said.

“A bit of rawness to it, but if it needs it, it needs it. But yeah, we’re going out on tour. We’re going to go and do some gigs, see what happens, and try to inspire people and make people happy. That’s it really. And then do another one.”

In other news, ‘Just Another Rainbow’ is on track to top the UK singles chart this week. Official Charts recently revealed that it is currently on top spot in the midweek charts.