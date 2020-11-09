Liam Gallagher announces ‘Down By The River Thames’ virtual gig

Liam Gallagher has announced that he’ll make his return to live music with a virtual gig which will see him performing a full set that will be broadcast from a barge travelling along the River Thames.

The ‘Down By The River Thames’ show will air exclusively on MelodyVR on December 5, and comes after fans initially spotted Gallagher performing on the river last week.

Accompanied by his full band, the set will see LG performing a mixture of iconic songs, fan favourites and a few surprises spanning his solo career and his legendary tenure as Oasis frontman.

Advertisement

“To all my brothers and sisters around the world. I’m performing a one-off celestial live performance for you to stream, ‘Down By The River Thames’, on 5th December 2020,” said Liam.

“I’ll be performing tracks from my two number 1 solo albums as well as some stone cold Oasis classics, some of which you haven’t heard me sing for a long, long time. C’mon you know. LG x”.

Fans can access the performance for £16.50, with tickets for the virtual gig going on sale here from 9am on Friday (November 13).

You can check full details of the stream times below.

Advertisement

Stream 1 – Saturday 5 December 8pm GMT for UK, Ireland and Europe.

Stream 2 – Saturday 5 December 8pm ET for East Coast North America and South America.

Stream 3 – Saturday 5 December 8pm PT for West Coast North America and Central America.

Stream 4 – Sunday 6 December 8pm AEST for Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

Gallagher recently announced a new limited edition vinyl box set of his latest album ‘Why Me? Why Not’.

The former Oasis frontman released the record in September 2019, following on from his 2017 debut, ‘As You Were’.