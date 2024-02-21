Liam Gallagher confirms that he and John Squire will be playing Glastonbury 2024

Liam Gallagher has announced that he and John Squire will be performing at this year’s edition of Glastonbury.

The singer, songwriter and former Oasis frontman announced the news on social media today (February 21), confirming to fans that he and the Stone Roses guitarist will be headed to Worthy Farm for the 2024 instalment.

He shared the news abruptly this afternoon on X/Twitter, when a fan responded to one of his previous tweets and asked “Will we see you and Squire at Glastonbury this summer LG?”, to which he simply replied: “Yeah”.

Yeah — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 21, 2024

Advertisement

This year’s edition is set to take place between June 26 and June 30 and, at time of writing, there have been no acts officially confirmed by organisers.

News that the two Britpop icons are set to be headed to Glasto comes ahead of them both releasing a collaborative album on March 1 – a project which Gallagher has described as “the best record since [The Beatles’] ‘Revolver’”.

They joined forces after Squire took to the stage with Gallagher to play Oasis’ ‘Champagne Supernova’ at his two sold-out shows at Knebworth in 2022.

So far, the duo have shared debut track ‘Just Another Rainbow’, the video for their latest single, ‘Mars To Liverpool’, and details of an upcoming tour, which then went on to sell out in just 30 seconds.

It remains unclear what stage the duo will perform on when they head to Glastonbury, and it has not yet been said which day the set will be held. That being said, fans shouldn’t expect to hear any Oasis or Stone Roses songs, as Gallagher recently told Radio X that their upcoming live shows are going to comprise only their upcoming album and “maybe a few covers”.

Advertisement

As for what the new album will sound like, Gallagher described the project as ideal for any fan of Manchester’s ‘90s indie scene. “I can’t wait for people to hear the album,” he said. “I think the people that are into the Stone Roses and Oasis and that kinda thing, I think they’ll fucking love it. It’s spiritual, it’s crucial.”

Squire also opened up about the finished product, saying: “I like the way that in some parts, it’s quite melancholic and it can make you well up, but there are other parts that are kind of irreverent, rude or crude. There’s a little bit of everything in there, I think it’s a really good mix. I had a hunch that we’d sound good together, but I wasn’t prepared for it to be such a good fit.”

Currently, the line-up for Glastonbury 2024 has not yet been announced, although various rumours are circulating about who we can expect to see headline this time around.

Back in March last year, organiser Emily Eavis told fans that Glastonbury had booked one of two planned female headliners for 2024, both of which will be performing at the festival for the first time. Favourites for the line-up include Madonna, Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Spice Girls and Cher.

As for other Liam Gallagher and John Squire news, just last month the former revealed that Squire has already begun writing material for a second collaborative album.

“If John comes up with another load of songs that are banging, [fans will] get it as well,” he told The Guardian. “Squire’s got a lot more in him. People look at John as this guitar hero, but he definitely knows how to write a fucking song.”

You can pre-order their upcoming LP here.

Tickets for Glastonbury 2024 went on sale in November, and coach and ticket packages sold out in 25 minutes, while the general ticket sale sold out in just under an hour.

For those who were unable to get tickets, a re-sale is set to go live later this year. This sees tickets where the original purchasers haven’t paid their balance in full by the cut-off date in early April put back up for sale. It is expected to take place towards the end of April.

Usually the full line-up is shared approximately a month before the festival is set to take place – find more information here.

As well as an apparent slot at Glastonbury with Squire, later this summer Liam Gallagher will also be embarking on a series of solo tour dates, where he will play Oasis’ breakthrough album ‘Definitely Maybe’ in full to celebrate its 30th anniversary. The dates include headline slots at Reading & Leeds, alongside Lana Del Rey, Blink-182 and Fred Again.. – visit here for remaining tickets to his solo shows.