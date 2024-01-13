Liam Gallagher introduces children’s charity cover of The Beatles’ ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’

Liam Gallagher has been revealed as the presenter of a children’s charity cover of The Beatles.

The Manchester legend worked with GOODSTOCK in order to introduce the cover of ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’. GOODSTOCK is a charity founded by music industry executives and twin sisters, Katie and Debbie Gwyther, to raise funds for Highgate Primary School.

Highgate Primary School attends to children with “autism, ADHD, Down’s syndrome and deafness”, working in partnership with Blanche Nevile School for the Deaf and Highgate Family Centre. However, government cuts mean the school is struggling, with fears that the cuts would have “devastating effects” on the children’s mental health.

Gallagher and the Gwyther sisters all have family members who attend the school, and collaborated with the Highgate Primary Choir to create the cover. The video was shot at The Church Studios.

“One of my proudest moments was to be asked to introduce the Highgate Primary School Choir’s version of this Beatles song,” says Gallagher about the track. “They sung their little hearts out and they sound biblical.”

William Dean and Rebecca Lewis, the school’s co-head teachers, said about the cover: “At Highgate Primary we pride ourselves on our genuinely inclusive ethos, but inclusion comes with a financial cost. With school and SEN funding as it is, maintaining great provision requires creative approaches.

“The opportunity for our children to work with industry professionals at The Church Studios on such an exciting project has been a fantastic experience for everyone involved – and knowing that any money that is raised will support children to get the support they need, makes this project even more special.”

The school also has a JustGiving page, where you can donate here.

Gallagher recently announced his 10-track album with The Stone Roses‘ John Squire, which Gallagher teased was “the best record since [The Beatles‘] ‘Revolver’” and shared the first single ‘Just Another Rainbow’. Former Oasis guitarist Bonehead – who plays in Liam’s solo band – revealed last month that he’d heard LG and Squire’s joint record and declared that the finished product was “very good”.

Gallagher also has reflected on Oasis’ split, claiming that his brother Noel “threw me under the fucking bus” at the time in a new interview.

In other Liam Gallagher news, back in September he hinted that his next solo album was finished. His latest LP, ‘C’mon You Know’, came out in 2022 following on from ‘As You Were’ (2017) and ‘Why Me? Why Not.’ (2019).