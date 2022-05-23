Liam Gallagher says Oasis “piss all over the Beatles” during Twitter scrap with Jamie Carragher

Liam Gallagher got into a Twitter scrap with former Liverpool defender and current Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher yesterday, at one point tweeting that Oasis “piss all over the Beatles“.

The musician and avowed Manchester City fan provided some characteristically colourful commentary on Twitter during the team’s Premier League face-off against Aston Villa on May 22.

Man City defeated Aston Villa three to two to clinch their sixth championship at Etihad Stadium, and fourth title in five years. Some of Gallagher’s tweets that evening targeted Aston Villa coach Steven Gerrard, but the musician also turned his attention to Carragher.

Advertisement

“What you saying Carra you [bell] end,” Gallagher tweeted at one point. Carragher quickly shot back, saying that Man City would “never win the Champions league” and that “Oasis are shite compared to the Beatles”.

The former Oasis frontman then replied in kind, writing that Carragher had “shit banter for a scouser”. He then joked that Oasis “piss all over the Beatles”, asking how many times the Beatles played Knebworth Park, where Oasis performed two landmark outdoor concerts in 1996 for an audience of 125,000 people each night.

I’m saying you’ll never win the Champions league & Oasis are shite compared to the Beatles. That work?? — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 22, 2022

Eh carra you got shit banter for a scouser fucking hell la you been hanging out with Neville too long oasis piss all over the Beatles how many times did they do knebworth — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 22, 2022

Back in 2016, Gallagher compared Oasis to the Beatles, saying that “what [Oasis] did in three [years] took the Beatles eight” during an interview with Supersonic director Mat Whitecross.

Last year, Gallagher’s brother and former bandmate Noel talked about how Oasis were “embarrassingly” compared to the Fab Four during the band’s early days. “[It’s embarrassing] because we weren’t as good as them,” he said during a preview screening of Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back.

Advertisement

It’s not the first time Gallagher has caused a stir over Twitter related to football. Last month, he expressed remorse after sending a tweet directed at Atletico Madrid footballer Stevan Savic during a tense Manchester City and Atletico Madrid match.

Towards the end of the match, Savic appeared to headbutt Man City player Raheem Sterling. In a since-deleted tweet, Gallagher wrote: “Stefan Savic this is a threat if I come across you ya goofy looking CUNT your dead MCFC.”

Gallagher apologised shortly after. “I’m really upset and annoyed at myself,” he tweeted. “I feel I’ve let all my fans down by my outlandish behaviour I’m a role model to GROWN UPS hope you can forgive me.”

Gallagher, who won Music Moment of the Year at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 for his free concert for NHS workers at London’s O2, is set to release his new solo album ‘C’mon You Know’ this Friday (May 27). Three singles have been shared from the record: ‘Everything’s Electric’, its title track and ‘Better Days’.

Gallagher debuted new song ‘World’s in Need’ live at an intimate Blackburn gig last month, and played it again on Later… With Jools Holland over the weekend.

Gallagher is also preparing to return to Knebworth Park to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Oasis’ classic gigs. He’ll play two sold-out nights at Knebworth next month, marking his biggest solo shows to date. “I still can’t get my head round it, really – I never thought I’d be doing that,” he told NME in a cover story in February.