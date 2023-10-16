Liam Gallagher announces 30th anniversary tour of Oasis’ ‘Definitely Maybe’

Liam Gallagher has shared details of a tour to celebrate 30 years of Oasis‘ seminal album ‘Definitely Maybe’. Check out full dates and ticket details below.

Fans have been awaiting news of the shows since Gallagher confirmed earlier this year that he was looking to play their 1994 debut album in full. He’s been repeatedly teasing it since, including his recent reveal that he’d be playing “naughty” B-sides from the era too and ‘Half The World Away’ sung by brother, former bandmate and Oasis chief songwriter Noel.

Now, Liam has shared full details of the 12-date ‘Definitely Maybe 30 Years’ UK and Ireland tour, which kicks off in Sheffield on June 2 before taking in a night in Cardiff, three in London, three in his native Manchester, two in Glasgow and two in Dublin.

“I’m bouncing around the house to announce the ‘Definitely Maybe’ Tour,” said Gallagher. “The most important album of the ‘90s bar none. I wouldn’t be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together LG x”

A press release also promises other “fan favourites that could be performed from the other songs that were released during the ‘Definitely Maybe’ era”, potentially including ‘Whatever’, ‘Fade Away’, ‘Listen Up’ and ‘Sad Song’.

Full dates to the ‘Definitely Maybe 30 Years’ UK and Ireland tour are below, with tickets on sale from 9am BST this Friday (October 20) and available here.

JUNE 2024

02 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

03 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

06 – London, The O2

07 – London, The O2

10 – London, The O2

15 – Manchester, Co-op Live

16 – Manchester, Co-op Live

19 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

20 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

23 – Dublin, 3Arena

24 – Dublin, 3Arena

27 – Manchester, Co-op Live

The 2024 ‘Definitely, Maybe’ tour will see Liam take on the LP in a solo capacity, with Noel vocal that an Oasis reunion will not happening any time soon. However, Noel did confirm a 30th anniversary reissue of the seminal album.

Liam, meanwhile, recently hinted that his new solo album was finished. The singer-songwriter’s most recent studio album came in 2022 with his third LP ‘C’mon You Know’.

Gallagher also recently released a live album from his show at Knebworth in 2022. The gig marked one of his biggest headline shows to date as a solo artist, performing in front of more than 170,000 people over two nights.

While speaking to NME as part of the In Conversation series, Noel was asked if Oasis had ever been made any offers for a Britpop reunion package tour with other bands, to which he said that “inevitably, it will happen”, but that “there’s never really been a serious offer about ‘The Big O’ getting back together, but there you go”.

November will see Oasis reissue their B-sides collection ‘The Masterplan‘ to mark its 25th anniversary.