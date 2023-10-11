Liam Gallagher promises “naughty” Oasis B-sides on ‘Definitely Maybe’ tour – including the Noel-sung ‘Half The World Away’

Liam Gallagher has shared some of the Oasis B-sides that he will be performing on his ‘Definitely Maybe‘ tour next year.

Earlier this year, the former Oasis frontman revealed that he wanted to celebrate 30 years of the band’s debut LP by performing its tracklist in full.

He took to X/Twitter to announce that he will be playing the album next year with a post that read: “As it’s 30 years since [‘Definitely Maybe’] was released nxt year I’m gonna be playing the album from start to finish in its original order at a few BIBLICAL venues”

Gallagher has spent the past week teasing the 2024 tour on his X/Twitter account, sharing that dates are “in the post” and will be announced “soon.” He took the time to respond to some the fans questions on the social media platform.

One fan asked if the ‘Stand By Me’ singer would be playing any of the album’s B-sides to which Gallagher responded: “Yes WE are.”

liam are we getting bring it on down for the DM tour — fairuz (@filmpaccino) October 6, 2023

No but Half the world away will be I’ve never sung that song bfore somebody stop me cmon — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 6, 2023

Not far off — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 10, 2023

He added: “Of course your getting it all (‘Definitely Maybe’) and a few Norty b sides might even roll out (Oasis’ cover of The Beatles‘) ‘I Am The Walrus’ just for crocs n boob tubes.”

Elsewhere, Gallagher shared that though he will not be singing ‘Take Me Away’, he will be tackling the Noel Gallagher sung track ‘Half the World Away’ which is known for being the theme song to The Royle Family. “I’ve never sung that song bfore somebody stop me cmon,” he tweeted about the track.

He also shared that he “Was listening to (the Oasis B-sides) yesterday and that blew me away for sure,” after being asked of the ‘Live Forever’ B-side ‘Cloudburst’ would be on the setlist. He added: “It’s on the list Rkid”

Discussing the track he wants to perform the most while on the tour, he said ‘Married With Children’ saying that he’s “never done it live”. He also assured fans that the standalone single ‘Whatever’ would definitely be “on the list.”

The 2024 ‘Definitely, Maybe’ tour would see Liam take on the LP alone as his brother and former bandmate, Noel Gallagher, has been vocal about a reunion not happening any time soon. However, Noel did confirm a 30th anniversary reissue of the seminal album.

According to the musician, the 30th anniversary reissue of ‘Definitely Maybe’ will include a host of previously lost songs — which were made during the recording sessions at the time. Telling Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera how the tracks were uncovered, he said: “In the Sony archives we’ve found tapes dating to those sessions.”

“We thought they were lost, but they were mislabelled,” he added. “They are wonderful versions of those songs, some acoustic versions.”

He also reaffirmed that fans shouldn’t hope to see any live renditions of the new songs anytime soon. “There won’t be a tour,” he said. “We won’t come back to play them together.”

While speaking to NME as part of the latest in our In Conversation series, Noel was asked if Oasis had ever been made any offers for a Britpop reunion package tour with other bands, to which he said that “inevitably, it will happen”, but that “there’s never really been a serious offer about ‘The Big O’ getting back together, but there you go.”

In other news, it was revealed that Liam Gallagher would be this week’s surprise voice for Manchester’s tram announcements.

The Manchester music legend is set to take over the tram announcements in celebration of the Bee Network, Greater Manchester’s integrated public transport system, and Beyond the Music festival. Gallagher will be announcing the stops as they go via some pre-recorded snippets.