Liam Gallagher responds to Dave Grohl calling him “one of the last remaining rock stars”

Liam Gallagher has responded to Dave Grohl calling him “one of the last remaining rock stars”.

The Foo Fighters frontman teamed up with the former Oasis singer for the latter’s recent solo single ‘Everything Electric’, which came out last month. Grohl co-wrote the song and plays drums on the studio version.

During a recent interview with NME, Grohl praised Gallagher and spoke about how the track came about. “Unfortunately we didn’t do it in person but I love being in the same room as Liam,” he began.

“It’s like putting a fucking quarter in a juke box and just turning it up with that guy. It’s fucking great. Obviously, he’s an amazing singer and he’s a fucking rock star. He is one of the few last remaining rock stars.”

Earlier this month, a fan on Twitter asked LG how he felt about receiving such high praise. “He’s correct the rest of them are usless [sic],” he replied.

He’s correct the rest of them are usless — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 4, 2022

Later, Gallagher elaborated on his initial response while speaking to Loudwire. “I mean, not all of them are [useless], but the majority of them are,” he said.

“The ones that think they’re rock stars are not, they… just live a very boring fucking life, and I think rock ‘n’ roll deserves a little bit more than just making music, you know what I mean? You gotta get out there and get yourself — you just gotta live an exciting life.”

LG then turned his attention to a certain Irish group. “It’s like U2, they pass themselves as a rock ‘n’ roll band, but what the?” he continued. “Come on, man, I’ve never seen fucking Bono, I mean I’ve never seen any of them do anything remotely rock ‘n’ roll.”

Gallagher went on to say that U2 should’ve gotten “into a bit more naughty stuff” if they wanted to call themselves a rock ‘n’ roll band.

He added: “Without a doubt, I think [it’s about] attitude. A lot of people will go, ‘Oh it’s all about music’. But I disagree, I don’t think it’s all about music. Obviously you’ve got a certain degree of, your tunes have gotta be decent enough, but I think attitude goes a long way.

“But, people just think that rock ‘n’ roll kind of sounds a bit silly and a bit stupid, but it means a lot to me. I’d rather be that than fucking some politically correct fucking idiot.”

Back in 2017, Gallagher said he would rather “eat my own shit” than listen to “beige fucks” U2. Shortly afterwards, he called Bono and co a “naff band” whose style of music was “toff rock”.

Gallagher and Grohl first met a number of years ago when Foos Fighters and Oasis toured together, and speculation about a collaboration between the two has been building in recent years.

Speaking about Grohl’s contribution to ‘Everything’s Electric’ in an NME Big Read interview last month, Gallagher said it was the first time the Foos frontman had ever sent him a song, but Grohl’s bandmate Taylor Hawkins sends him one “every fucking week”.

LG is set to release his third studio album, ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’, on May 27. Yesterday (March 24) he was spotted filming a new music video on a hotel rooftop in Manchester.

He’d previously told fans he was “doing a video shoot up NORTH tmoz for [a] new single”, adding that it was going to take place “on a roof”.

Liam Gallagher will showcase his upcoming album at a string of huge headline shows this summer, including a two-night billing at Knebworth. You can find the full schedule and purchase any remaining tickets here.