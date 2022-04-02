Liam Gallagher responds to judge over son Gene’s trial: “From one entitled prick to another”

Liam Gallagher has taken to Twitter to respond to the judge who presided over the recent trial of his son Gene.

Gene appeared in court this week, where he along with Ringo Starr‘s grandson Sonny Stark and model Noah Ponte are accused of assaulting shop staff at a Tesco store during an alleged fight in May 2019.

Prosecutors dropped the case and charges on the first day of the trial, meaning the accused would not be formally punished. They were criticised by judge Joanna Greenberg, however, who described them as “entitled” and said their behaviour was “completely out of order, no doubt as a result of having been drinking”.

Prosecutors reportedly conceded that the Tesco staff involved in the brawl had “over-reacted”. Greenberg however, went on to tell Gallagher, Starkey and Ponte that the conduct of those employees “doesn’t diminish to a great extent the bad behaviour” they’d enacted.

The judge continued: “It is a hard enough for people running late-night stores without entitled young men thinking they could get what they want by misbehaving, and this is what the two of you did.”

Now, Liam has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on the comments made about his son. “Judge Judy can kiss my arse hole,” he wrote. “From one entitled prick to another, as you were LG x.”

He continued: “Funny thing is 99 per cent of judges are massive CUNTZ LG.”

“Asking folk to sit down, stand up, rise, fuck off with your noncey wig.”

He added: “If ya can’t steal from Tescos, where can you steal from eh? This country is over.”

Gallagher, Starkey and Ponte were all accused of assaulting staff at the Hampstead supermarket in May 2019. Gallagher, 20, was charged with a racially-aggravated assault on shopkeeper Hiran Rajput, with Starkey, 21, charged on two counts of assault by allegedly beating on Rajput and his colleague, Shvium Patel. Meanwhile, Ponte was accused of stealing a can of alcohol and attacking Patel after racially abusing him.