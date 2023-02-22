Liam Gallagher responds to The 1975’s Matty Healy calling for an Oasis reunion

Liam Gallagher has responded to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy calling for an Oasis reunion, who he told to “grow up” and reform.

In a recent interview with Q With Tom Power, a radio show aired by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), Healy discussed inter-band tensions in The 1975, and how they overcome them by being silly.

Turning his attention towards bands that “get so serious” about something that’s, in his view, “not that complicated,” he said: “What are Oasis doing?” he continued. “Can you imagine being in potentially – right now, still – the coolest band in the world, and not doing it because you’re in a mard with your brother?”

Healy said that he could handle Liam and Noel Gallagher “dressing like they’re in their 20s and being in their 50s”, but not “acting like they’re in their 20s”. “They need to grow up,” he added.

Now, Gallagher has responded to a fan on Twitter who asked him about the comments and possibility of a reunion, posing the question: “Matty Healy says you’re just wasting your time and you should stop being like children… what do you think?”

Liam then bluntly responded: “It’s our time to waste who made him the boss of time.”

Healy’s recent comments over Oasis continued, with the frontman saying: “They’re men of the people, and they’re sat around in, like, Little Venice and Highgate, crying over an argument with their brother. Grow up! Headline Glastonbury! Have a good time! Have a laugh!”

He added: “There’s not one kid, not one person, going to a High Flying Birds gig or a Liam Gallagher gig that would not rather be at an Oasis gig,” he said.

“Do me a favour: Get back together, stop messing around. That’s my public service announcement for today.”

Speculation surrounding Oasis, who split up in 2009, began last month with Liam claiming that Noel had been “on the phone begging for forgiveness”. The day before, Noel had given an interview saying he would “never say never” about the band reuniting – despite him saying in October last year that there would be “no point” to it, given the band sells as many records now as they did when they were active.

Healy, meanwhile, has hit headlines this week due to an online scuffle with Yungblud. Last week, Healy received criticism online for his appearance on podcast The Adam Friedland Show, with Yungblud calling him a “privileged white dude”.

Healy then shared a video on his Instagram Stories on Sunday (February 19) of Yungblud smoking a cigarette and reading a book on stage, adding: “I feel a bit responsible and i am really sorry.”

In another video, he then appeared to mimic Yungblud’s northern accent and impersonate the singer.