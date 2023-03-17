Liam Gallagher reveals what he misses most about performing in Oasis with Noel

Liam Gallagher has revealed what he misses the most about performing live in Oasis with Noel.

The Gallagher brothers have been estranged since the Britpop band broke up in 2009. Both Liam and Noel have since enjoyed success with their respective solo careers, but fans continue to speculate about a potential reunion.

Shortly after releasing his first single as a soloist – 2017’s ‘Wall Of Glass’ – Liam said that he’d “prefer to be in Oasis” than going it alone. “We know that,” he added. “I prefer to be in a band.”

Yesterday (March 16), a fan asked the singer on Twitter: “What do you miss most about performing alongside Noel?” He responded: “Showing him how to sing with passion and verve.”

Another person referred to LG saying in January that he’d be “taking most of the year of[f] to find myself” before beginning work on his fourth solo album – the follow-up to ‘C’mon You Know’ – in 2024.

“Is that because Oasis is coming?” the fan continued, to which Liam replied: “I try not 2 think about stuff I much prefer stuff think about me.” You can see those interactions below.

At the start of this year, Liam claimed that Noel had been “on the phone begging for forgiveness” and was wanting to “meet up”. He then asked his followers: “What Dya reckon meet up or fuck him off [?]”

It came shortly after Noel said he would “never say never” to an Oasis comeback. However, the musician explained that “it would have to take an extraordinary set of circumstances” for the band to get back onstage together.

Last October, the High Flying Birds singer said there was “no point” in an Oasis reunion because the group still sell “as many records now” as they did when they were active.

Liam, meanwhile, has expressed his desire to revive the band numerous times in recent years. In early 2022, LG said Oasis “should never have split up” and that he would “love” them to get back together.

Speaking to NME in 2020, Liam claimed that an Oasis return would happen “very fucking soon” because Noel is “greedy and he loves money and he knows that it’s got to happen soon or it won’t happen”.

The brothers appeared to be embroiled in a fresh feud late last year, after Liam claimed no Oasis songs featured in his Knebworth 22 documentary because “angry squirt” Noel “blocked them”. Liam also hit back at those who criticise him for singing Oasis tracks at his solo gigs.

Recently, Liam responded to Matty Healy’s plea for the Gallagher brothers to “grow up” and reform Oasis. Healy said: “Can you imagine being in potentially – right now, still – the coolest band in the world, and not doing it because you’re in a mard with your brother?”