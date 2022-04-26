Liam Gallagher says being solo is “boring as fuck” and would “much rather be in a band”

Liam Gallagher has said that being a solo artist is “boring as fuck” and that he would “much rather be in a band”.

Speaking in a new interview, the former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman – who for the past six years has been enjoying huge solo success – has revealed that he’s not a fan of recording and working on songs written for him by other people.

“It’s boring as fuck, to be fair,” the ‘Everything’s Electric’ singer told MOJO (via Radio X). “It ain’t what it’s meant to be.”

Advertisement

He continued: “I’d much rather be in a band, all bashing it out together. But as long as it sounds good, that’s all that matters.”

Gallagher is gearing up to release his third solo album, ‘C’mon, You Know’, on May 27 via Warner.

Elsewhere in the interview, he discussed the lyrics in his music and how he doesn’t “overthink” the songs he makes but that he’s happy for fans to find a deeper meaning to them if they so wish.

Talking about ‘More Power’, the opening track on ‘C’mon, You Know’, Gallagher explained: “I don’t wish I had more power. It’s just a song. I don’t want more power.

“I know who I am, I’m very happy with what I’m about. It was probably directed at someone else. Maybe they want more power? I don’t know.”

Advertisement

He added: “I’m happy for other people to dig into them, get your spade out, but for me a song is a song.

“I don’t overthink it. If it sounds good and I sound good when I sing it then it’s all right with me. If it sounds forced, I fuck it off. I know a lot of people want that muso shit but I’m not interested.”

Gallagher will play a number of UK and Ireland shows this summer in support of ‘C’mon You Know’, including two sold-out dates at Knebworth.

He’ll also play an intimate date at the 1800-capacity King George’s Hall in Blackburn tomorrow (April 27) to celebrate the launch of his LG2SPZL Adidas trainers.

Meanwhile, Gallagher has sent “big love” to Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs after the guitarist revealed that he has tonsil cancer.

The musician, who was a founding member of Oasis, shared the news via Twitter today (April 26), writing that he would be taking a break.

“Just to let you all know I’m going to be taking a break from playing for a while,” he said. “I’ve been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, but the good news is it’s treatable and I’ll be starting a course of treatment soon.

“I’ll keep you posted how it’s going, I’m gutted I’m missing the gigs with Liam and the band. Have the best summer and enjoy the gigs if you’re going, I’ll see you soon xxx.”