Liam Gallagher says ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ album is finished and being mixed

Liam Gallagher has revealed that his third solo album, ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’, is finished and has been sent off to be mixed.

The forthcoming LP – announced last month alongside two huge Knebworth shows – follows the former Oasis frontman’s first two solo releases, ‘As You Were’ and ‘Why Me? Why Not.’ It is set to be released on May 27, 2022.

While a tracklist has yet to be released, Gallagher has revealed two song titles: ‘Better Days’ and ‘I Wish I Had More Power’, the latter apparently dedicated to his brother and former bandmate Noel Gallagher.

Taking to social media earlier today (November 13), Gallagher said the album has been completed and has been sent off to Mark “Spike” Stent to be mixed.

“My 3rd record is finished of to be mixed by the mighty SPIKE who is a Man Utd fan so god knows what it’ll come back like only kidding he’s very professional unlike his football team C’mon you know LG x” he wrote.

After going on sale early last month, Gallagher’s two dates at Knebworth on June 3 and 4 sold out almost immediately. “Absolutely blown away by the love and support,” Gallagher told fans on Twitter.

He will also perform at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium on June 1, 2022 and Glasgow’s Hampden Park on June 26 to support the release of ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’.

This summer, Gallagher headlined Reading & Leeds, the Isle of Wight Festival and TRNSMT. He also performed a free gig for NHS workers in London.

Last month, Oasis released the documentary Oasis Knebworth 1996, directed by Jake Scott and produced by Black Dog Films, with both Noel and Liam Gallagher also serving as executive producers.

Released to mark the 25th anniversary of the band’s legendary August 1996 shows, the film features never-before-seen archive concert and backstage footage from the gigs, with additional interviews with the band and concert organisers.

A live album, also called ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’, will be released digitally, on CD and triple LP on November 19 via Big Brother Recordings. You can pre-order here.