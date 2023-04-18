Liam Gallagher says Coachella is a “pathetic festival”

Liam Gallagher has said Coachella is a “pathetic festival”.

He made the remark after a fan said the former Oasis frontman should headline the festival and show headliner Frank Ocean “how it’s done.”

When one fan pointed out that he had previously performed at Coachella, he replied: “Never wouldn’t catch me at an establishment like that”.

Pathetic festival — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 18, 2023

Although he hasn’t performed at the festival as a solo artist, he did appear with Oasis in 2002 when the band headlined Coachella along with Bjork.

Meanwhile, Frank Ocean closed the California festival on Sunday night (April 16) and received a mixed reaction from fans, with some praising it while others criticised the singer for being late and ending his set abruptly.

NME‘s Rhian Daly also described his “grand return quickly becoming a disappointment, marred by delays and setlist frustrations.”

Elsewhere during the festival, Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK put on history-making headlining sets, while Blink-182 performed their first show since reuniting with their original line-up.

Coachella was also reportedly fined $117,000 (£94,494) for breaking its curfew on all three days of weekend one.

Meanwhile, UK band Breezer recently used AI to imagine what Oasis might sound like if they were to reform and release a new album in 2023.

The eight-track album – cleverly entitled ‘AISIS’ – saw the band create their own tracks, before adding an AI version of Liam Gallagher’s voice over the top.

It envisions how the band might sound today, if they were to reform and release new music that fitted in with their iconic sound captured throughout the ’90s. All eight tracks are original releases, created by Breezer throughout the 2021 lockdown.