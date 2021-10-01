Liam Gallagher says falling out of a helicopter was “an act of God”

Liam Gallagher has discussed his recent fall from a helicopter on the Isle Of Wight in a new interview, saying the incident felt like “an act of God.”

After his headline set at the Isle of Wight festival last month, Gallagher revealed that he fell from a helicopter taking him off site, sustaining multiple injuries and cancelling gigs as a result.

In an interview on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X this morning (October 1), Gallagher was asked about the accident, and how his recovery is going.

“You know when I fell out the helicopter the other day, I said it was an act of God,” he told Moyles. “There are so many things that are coming back to me. It was an act of God! My nose has come back bigger and better!

He added: “What a way to [die], if it would have been. Tell you what, I wouldn’t have minded going that way. It’s better than slipping on a chopstick innit? Banging your head on the TV, remote control and all that, that’s a crap way to go innit?

“Falling out of a helicopter’s alright. I’d have bought that. If that was written in the stars, I’d have had that.”

Earlier this morning (October 1) Liam announced details of a new album called ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’, which is set for release on May 27, 2022.

Just days after the album’s release, Gallagher will return to Knebworth for a huge headline show that will continue the 25th anniversary celebrations of Oasis’ landmark outdoor shows at the venue in August 1996.

“This is history part two, mate,” Liam told Moyles of the gigs. “I am excited. I mean, I’ve done it before and it was mega.

“And the beautiful thing about it is – obviously I can’t remember much of it – but I get the chance to do it again. Obviously I’m older and a little bit more wiser, and I’m going to milk it, you know what I mean? I’m going to really take it in. I’m buzzing, man.”

Gallagher also revealed that one song on ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ is dedicated to his brother Noel.