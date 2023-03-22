Liam Gallagher says “little fella” Noel has “done a lot of damage to Oasis as a brand”

Liam Gallagher has claimed that his brother Noel Gallagher has “done a lot of damage to Oasis as a brand”.

The former Oasis lead singer was seemingly responding to an interview that Noel, who played guitar and sang in the ’90s juggernauts, had conducted recently with French outlet France Inter.

In the interview Noel was asked for his thoughts about fans fantasising over an Oasis reunion. “Yeah, I understand it, yeah. No one has really come along to take our place,” he said. Oasis split up in 2009.

Advertisement

“He should get his people to call my people,” Noel continued. “He’s got my number, he’s got my manager’s number. Call us. But you know what? He won’t call.”

"He's got my number, he's got my manager number. Call us" Noel Gallagher about Liam Gallagher and an Oasis reunion pic.twitter.com/rCRBvizkpg — Liam Gallagher Fans Club (@liamgfansclub) March 21, 2023

On Twitter today (March 22) Liam sent a post in which he referred to Noel using the nickname he’s called him numerous times (“potato”).

“Here’s how I see it the little fella aka potato has done a lot of damage to Oasis as a band / brand he’s got a lot of making up to do not just to me but to you the fans the people that put us where we are tday as you were,” Liam wrote.

Your not stupid — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 22, 2023

At the time of writing, Noel has not responded publicly to the claims Liam made today.

Advertisement

Earlier this week fans alerted Liam to the France Inter video interview by tagging him in comments beneath a clip of it. One fan wrote, “He just said that to 1. promote his New album 2. to put the blame on Liam, like he always does,” to which Liam replied, “Your [sic] not stupid.”

Elsewhere in replies to fans, Liam repeatedly referred to Noel and his team as “cowboys”. “I’ll call only if I can reimburse it he’s had enough out of me him and his cowboys,” he said.

Liam wrote to another fan: “All he got is yes men I don’t deal with yes men.” On a lighter note, when it was suggested that he or perhaps Oasis should open for Blur, he said: “Not that desperate.”

Last week (March 18) Liam told a fan on Twitter that a reunion is “happening”.

It’s happening — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 18, 2023

At the start of the year Liam claimed that Noel had recently been in touch with him “begging for forgiveness”.

He wrote on January 18: “Just had RKID on the phone begging for forgiveness bless him wants to meet up what Dya reckon meet up or fuck him off”.

Three years ago in a cover interview with NME about his solo career, Liam said that an Oasis reunion was “gonna happen very soon”.

More recently, Liam revealed what he misses the most about performing live in Oasis with Noel, while Noel said in January that he will “never say never” to a reunion.

Noel quit the band in 2009, saying that he “simply could not go on” working with his brother.

“You should never say never,” Noel told BBC Radio Manchester on January 17, but added that “it would have to take an extraordinary set of circumstances”.

Last month, Liam responded to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy calling for an Oasis reunion, whom he told to “grow up” and reform.

In other news, earlier this month Liam reportedly bought Noel Edmonds’ mansion near Cannes on the French Riviera, and Noel released Robert Smith‘s remix of his High Flying Birds song ‘Pretty Boy’.