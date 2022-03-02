Liam Gallagher shares video for new single ‘Everything’s Electric’

Liam Gallagher has shared a video for his latest single, ‘Everything’s Electric’ – watch the Charlie Lightening-directed clip below.

Released last month, the track is set to appear on the former Oasis frontman’s upcoming new solo album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’, which is released on May 27 and follows his 2019 album ‘Why Me? Why Not’.

The black-and-white video, which arrives after Gallagher’s recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, blends a brand new performance with other live footage, teasing what is set to be a big summer for the star.

In June, the rocker will play his biggest solo shows to date including two sold-out gigs at Knebworth. He’ll also perform at Lowlands Festival in the Netherlands and Rock in Rio Lisboa in Portugal this summer.

Watch the video for ‘Everything’s Electric’ below:

‘Everything’s Electric’ was co-written by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who also plays drums on the track, and producer Greg Kurstin.

Gallagher and Grohl first met a number of years ago when the Foos and Oasis toured together. Speculation about a collaboration between the two has been building in recent years.

Speaking about Grohl’s contribution in a recent interview with NME, Gallagher said it was the first time the Foos frontman had ever sent him a song, but Grohl’s bandmate Taylor Hawkins sends him one “every fucking week”.

Grohl’s contribution – brought to Gallagher himself by Kurstin – was chosen over any of his friend Hawkins’ offerings because “it’s an out-and-out rock’n’roll tune”. The drummer’s ideas, meanwhile, he said were “a fucking bit kinky, man”.

In a separate interview, Grohl told NME that he felt like Gallagher was “one of the last remaining rock stars”.

While promoting Foo Fighters’ new gross-out splatter horror Studio 666, Grohl praised Gallagher and talked about how ‘Everything Electric’ came about.

“Unfortunately we didn’t do it in person but I love being in the same room as Liam,” he said of the collaboration. “It’s like putting a fucking quarter in a juke box and just turning it up with that guy. It’s fucking great. Obviously, he’s an amazing singer and he’s a fucking rock star. He is one of the few last remaining rock stars.”

He continued: “He was making a song [‘Everything’s Electric’] with the producer Greg Kurstin and they needed a beat which I think was described as something ‘Sabotage’-esque [Beastie Boys] and so I fucking served it up. I served up the beats. And the fucking single turned out great. I love that song I honestly do. I was dancing to it the other night.”

You can see Gallagher’s upcoming tour dates below and find any remaining tickets to the tour here.

JUNE

01 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

03 – Knebworth Park (SOLD OUT)

04 – Knebworth Park (SOLD OUT)

24 – Ormeau Park, Belfast

26 – Hampden Park, Glasgow