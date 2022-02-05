Liam Gallagher “stacked it” while playing VR ‘The Simpsons’ game

Liam Gallagher has admitted that he “stacked it” while playing a The Simpsons game on his Oculus Quest 2 VR headset.

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher swaggers towards summer with new Dave Grohl-featuring song ‘Everything’s Electric’

Last year, Gallagher fell out of a helicopter after his headline set at the Isle of Wight festival, with the singer sustaining multiple injuries and cancelling gigs as a result.

Advertisement

In a new interview with Absolute Radio, Gallagher has said that he “nearly had an accident the other night (that was) worse than the helicopter.”

Talking about playing on his Oculus Quest 2, Gallagher said: “I’m in The Simpsons thing, you’re in The Simpsons shop selling people food and stuff and all of a sudden, I’ve got right into it and there’s a counter and I’ve lent on the counter to have a little chat with a dude, and I’ve stacked it. Nearly smashed my face in again on the island. (His 18-year-old son) Gene’s grabbed me. I’ve ended up in the fridge.”

Oculus Quest 2 VR is wrecking my wig — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 29, 2022

Following the incident, he said he’s having to hang up his Virtual Reality headset for good. “It’s no good. I’ve had to pack it in,” he told Dave Berry.

Earlier in the year, Gallagher tweeted that the VR headset was “wrecking my wig.”

Following the helicopter accident, Gallagher told Chris Moyles that he “wouldn’t have minded going that way. It’s better than slipping on a chopstick innit? Banging your head on the TV, remote control and all that, that’s a crap way to go innit?”

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Liam Gallagher released new single ‘Everything’s Electric’ which was co-written by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who also plays drums on the track, and produced by Greg Kurstin.

The song is the first to be taken from the former Oasis frontman’s upcoming new solo album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’, which is set for release on May 27 and is the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Why Me? Why Not.’.

You can listen to the Dave Berry Breakfast Show Monday to Friday from 6am on Absolute Radio. Liam’s interview will air Tuesday February 8.