Liam Gallagher to play Oasis’ ‘Definitely Maybe’ in full at Reading & Leeds 2024

Reading & Leeds have confirmed that Liam Gallagher will be playing Oasis‘ seminal ‘Definitely Maybe’ in full when he returns to headline the festival in 2024.

Gallagher was one of six headliners announced for next year’s edition of R+L earlier tonight (Thursday November 23), topping the bill alongside Lana Del Rey, Blink-182, Fred Again.., Gerry Cinnamon and Catfish & The Bottlemen, with Raye, Skrillex, Spiritbox and Digga D also confirmed to perform.

With the former Oasis frontman touring to celebrate 30 years of the band’s seminal 1994 debut ‘Definitely Maybe‘ throughout the year, the festival have revealed that he will be doing the same at Reading & Leeds.

As well as confirming the news on Twitter, Festival Republic boss Melvin Benn said in a statement: “The iconic Liam Gallagher will return to play an all-time classic album ‘Definitely Maybe’ – which will be a special moment indeed.”

did we mention it's Definitely Maybe in full? 🤔 https://t.co/yw6YPOGmOT — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) November 23, 2023

Gallagher, who last topped the bill at R+L back in 2021, said of his upcoming appearance: “I’m gonna be playing Reading & Leeds – The most RnR festivals we have left in the UK. Be there or be square LG x”

Fans are also hoping that 2024 will see Gallagher release his long-rumoured album with Stone Roses legend John Squire, which he recently teased as “the best record since [The Beatles’] ‘Revolver’”.

R+L takes place at Little John’s Farm in Reading and Bramham Park in Leeds for Bank Holiday Weekend over August 21-25. Tickets to Reading & Leeds 2024 go on sale at 8.30am on Thursday November 30 and will be available here.