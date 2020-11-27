Liam Gallagher won’t be doing any gigs on Zoom: “It’s not for me, it’s ridiculous”

Liam Gallagher has spoken of his aversion to playing gigs on Zoom. “It’s ridiculous,” he has said.

The Oasis frontman, who shared a new festive single called ‘All You’re Dreaming Of’ today (November 27) was appearing on the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show.

“You got to go big all the time, I’m not into doing gigs on Zoom,” Gallagher said. “It’s not for me, it’s ridiculous.

“I’ve always been confident in what I do from the day I was born, even when I was digging holes in Manchester, I dug ‘em good…”

He added: I’m in a privileged position to do this band stuff, so if you’re going to do it, do it right.”

Despite this, Gallagher will host a special livestream event next month. Dubbed ‘Down By The Thames’, the event will see him playing a show while travelling on a barge down the River Thames in London.

“I’ll be performing tracks from my two number 1 solo albums as well as some stone cold Oasis classics, some of which you haven’t heard me sing for a long, long time,” he wrote. “C’mon you know. LG x”.

In a four-star review of Gallagher’s festive new single, NME wrote: “Though you might expect the Oasis man to pen a rowdy ode to the booze-fuelled chaos of Christmas, ‘All You’re Dreaming Of’ is the polar opposite – a delicate, charming, perfectly composed ballad about love triumphing in times of crisis.

“‘What are you dreaming of?’ he sings in its chorus over soaring strings and piano. ‘Is it the kind of love that will be there when the world is at its worst?’ At the end of a year ravaged by rarely-seen trauma, it’s a gorgeous (gin and) tonic delivered with a straight face and an open heart.”