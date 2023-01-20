LifeFest announces two-day festival lineup featuring Fourtwnty, Isyana Sarasvati and more

Indonesian festival LifeFest has announced the lineup for its two day event this February, featuring Isyana Sarasvati, Fourtwnty, The Changcuters and more.

The festival, which is set to be held at the Plaza Parkir Timur GBK in Senayan, Jakarta this February 25 and 26, is set to feature 18 acts including the likes of Tessa Morena, JKT48, Padi Reborn, Tipe-X and Pertelon Koplo throughout the weekend. Sports and arcade games such as baseball, archery, hammer meter and more will also be available a the event for attendees to participate in.

Tickets for the festival are now available via Tiket.com at IDR230,000 for a one-day pass to either festival day and IDR450,000 for a two-day pass.

Indonesian singer-songwriter Isyana Sarasvati released her debut album in 2015, ‘EXPLORE!’, followed by her sophomore album in 2017 with ‘Paradox’. In February, she performed her collaborative single ‘Il Sogno’ with Indonesian metal band DeadSquad on Indonesia’s Tonight Show, having first released her operatic rock version of ‘Il Sogno’ in April 2021, which was a much softer iteration of the song she performed alongside DeadSquad.

Fourtwnty frontman Ari Lesmana revealed in a previous interview with NME about his acting debut that a third album by the band was in the works, with a nine-song tracklist including the track ‘Termangu’. The release would follow 2018’s ‘Ego & Fungsi Otak’, and their 2015 effort, ‘Lelaku’.

The band also contributed the track ‘Kursi Goyang’, which soundtracked Ben & Jody, the third film in the Filosofi Kopi series, in February last year.

The lineup for LifeFest is:

February 25 :

Gigi

JKT48

Tipe-X

The Adams

Reality Club

Club Dangdut Racun

Pertelon Koplo

Friday Noraebang

February 26:

Isyana Sarasvati

Nassar

Padi Reborn

Fourtwnty

The Changcuters

Coldiac

Berita Disko

Oomleo Berkaraoke

Tessa Morena