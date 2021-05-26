Lil Baby joins George Floyd’s family during White House visit

Lil Baby stood alongside George Floyd’s family and their attorney at the White House yesterday (May 25), which marked one year since his death.

As reported by the New York Times, Floyd’s family met with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday for a meeting, where he reaffirmed his promise to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would ban the use of chokeholds, imposes restrictions on the use of deadly force and make it easier to prosecute police officers of wrongdoing.

When asked by a reporter from TMZ what their priorities during the White House meeting were, the rapper responded, “Trying to pass that George Floyd Police Act bill.”

According to the Times, Biden had pledged back in April to pass the bill. He initially hoped to have the bill passed by the anniversary of Floyd’s death, however Congress has yet to pass it into law.

“He said of the deadline, he’s not happy about it not being met, but all in all he just wants the bill to be right,” said Brandon Williams, one of Floyd’s nephews, following the meeting with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Last year, following Floyd’s death, Lil Baby released ‘The Bigger Picture’, which tackled police brutality in the US following the killings of Floyd and Breonna Taylor. The track earned him Grammy nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. He also performed the single alongside Killer Mike, activist Tamika Mallory and Insecure actor Kendrick Sampson at the awards ceremony.