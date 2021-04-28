Lil Baby shares music video for new remix of ‘On Me’ featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Rapper Lil Baby has dropped a hot-and-cold music video for ‘On Me Remix’ featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

The new remix is a rework of a standalone single that Baby dropped in December. The new video, directed by Mike Ho, shows both rappers on a glass platform surrounded by icebergs and later transitions to Megan rapping from a volcano while surrounded by lava.

Watch the music video for the remix below.

This remix is Lil Baby’s second release of the year, following ‘Real As It Gets’ featuring Est GEE. “2021 gone be crazy!” he exclaimed in an Instagram post promoting the new collaboration with Megan.

Both Lil Baby and Megan are on the 2021 lineup of Wireless Festival, which is set to take place in south London’s Crystal Palace Park from September 10 to 12.

In March last year, Lil Baby dropped his second studio album ‘My Turn’, which featured collaborations with prominent names like Future, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, and Young Thug.

Last month, he performed his single ‘The Bigger Picture’ at the Grammys joined by Killer Mike, activist Tamika Mallory and Insecure actor Kendrick Sampson.’

Just a few days ago, after dropping a music video for her own song ‘Movie’ featuring Lil Durk, Megan announced in a series of Instagram posts that she would be taking a break, leaving her social media accounts in the hands of her management.

Megan dropped her debut album ‘Good News’ last year, and emerged as one of the big winners at the 2021 Grammys, bagging Best Rap Performance for ‘Savage (Remix)’ featuring Beyoncé and Best New Artist. She also performed ‘WAP’ with Cardi B at the ceremony.