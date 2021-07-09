Lil Baby fined for cannabis possession in France

Lil Baby and his bodyguard have both been fined by police in Paris for cannabis possession.

The 26-year-old rapper, real name Dominique Armani Jones, was taken into custody in the French capital yesterday (July 8) and questioned by police on suspicion of transporting drugs.

Both men were released this morning (July 9) after being fined, Paris police confirmed (via BBC News).

Lil Baby subsequently told his fans and followers on Twitter and Instagram this morning that he was “good” and that he was heading back to the US.

I’m good 🙌🏽 — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) July 9, 2021

Lil Baby had been attending Paris Fashion Week with NBA star James Harden, the latter of whom prosecutors said was “not arrested nor placed in custody” with the rapper.

According to French newspaper Le Parisien, Paris police said they checked a vehicle that smelled like cannabis at around 4:30pm local time. Police later shared the video on Twitter to show that the search of the vehicle was justified.

Bravo à la police française 🤦🏾‍♂️ des incompétents… même pas capable de reconnaître James HARDEN pic.twitter.com/YLAeBFdaXk — cateregardeap (@TiSoldier971) July 8, 2021

A clip shared online that has since gone viral appears to show police officers questioning Harden and another man. Harden can be heard saying, “I don’t understand.”

Lil Baby and Harden have bonded over music in recent times, with Harden also having a producer credit on Lil Baby’s latest record with Lil Durk, ‘The Voice Of The Heroes‘.

Lil Baby is set to perform at this year’s Wireless Festival in London. The festival’s 2021 line-up includes headline performances by Future, Skepta and Migos.

The annual festival is moving to south London’s Crystal Palace Park for this year’s event, which is due to run from September 10-12.