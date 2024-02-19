Lil Jon has dropped a guided meditation album

Rapper Lil Jon has released a guided meditation album titled ‘Total Meditation’.

Last weekend, the rapper took to social media to share a video, captioned: “‘Total Meditation’ streaming now”. In the video, Lil Jon is seen sitting on the ground in a desert, as he narrates: “Now imagine yourself in a place that makes you feel safe and secure. I’d like to welcome you to ‘Total Meditation’.

‘Total Meditation’, out now on all streaming platforms, consists of 11 tracks, all of which feature Grammy-winning producer Kabir Sehgal. The intro track, ‘Welcome’, clocks in at under seven minutes, while the rest of the 10 remaining tracks run for 10 minutes apiece.

Check out Lil Jon’s ‘Feel Gratitude’ off of ‘Total Meditation’ below.

‘Total Meditation’ comes shortly after the rapper reunited with Usher and Ludacris at Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime performance earlier this month, where all three performed ‘Yeah’ to close out the show.

Speaking to Rolling Stone about ‘Total Meditation’, Lil Jon revealed how he came across guided meditation during a turbulent time in his personal life.

“Once I turned 50, a lot of things started to happen. I started going through a divorce. I’m separated right now. Going through that and all of the emotions of the divorce—anger and frustration and all of the ups and downs — I found meditation to calm me and to bring me more at peace; to look at life and situations in a different manner. I really got into meditating and saying my affirmations every day and also into manifestation. All of that tied together.”

Additionally, the rapper told Rolling Stone that he hopes ‘Total Meditation’ will help change people’s perspective of him: “Part of the reason I want to do this project is [because] people that look like me and then people that look at me like, ‘Oh, this crazy party guy,’ [are] going to listen to me in a different manner than they would like a doctor or their mom or their dad. They relate to me a little bit more.”

Despite having been in the industry for three decades, Lil Jon has only released one prior solo album, 2010’s ‘Crunk Rock’. Apart from that, the rapper has featured on several collaborative albums with the East Side Boyz, as well as numerous rap and dance tracks over his career.