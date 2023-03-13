Lil Keed’s posthumous announced with new single ‘Self Employed’

A posthumous album from the late rapper Lil Keed has been announced, launched with the new single ‘Self Employed’.

The new album, ‘Keed Talk To ‘Em 2’, will be the first posthumous LP released by the star’s camp and the sequel to his breakthrough 2018 mixtape ‘Keed Talk To ‘Em’.

The album will be the follow-up to the 2020 album ‘Trapped On Cleveland 3’, which was the last that Keed released during his life. ‘Self Employed’ is the second posthumous release of Lil Keed’s since the album’s lead single ‘Long Way To Go’.

Last year, Lil Keed died on May 13 at just 24 years old from eosinophilia, according to the Los Angeles coroner’s report. Fellow peers – including Drake, Quavo and Lil Yachty – all paid tribute to the budding trap star.

Before his death, Keed was signed to Young Thug’s Young Stoner Life Records. The two had met when Keed freestyled for Thug in an impromptu street freestyle.

Keed’s death came months after his mentor and some of his fellow labelmates – including Gunna – were indicted on racketeering charges. Lil Keed was not involved in the arrest.

Atlanta’s Fulton County District Attorney’s office dubbed the group as a “criminal street gang”. In recent developments of the case, Young Thug has been charged and still awaits trial whilst Gunna has taken an Alford plea.

‘Keed Talk To ‘Em 2’ will be released on March 17 via 300 Entertainment and Young Stoner Life Records.

It will be ladled with a star-studded featured cast such as Thug, Nav, Big Sean, Cordae, and Keed’s brother Lil Gotit to say a few. The tracklist and artwork are below.

Lil Keed – ‘Keed Talk To ‘Em 2’ tracklist

1. ‘Go See’

2. ‘Bags to the Sky’

3. ‘Muso Kuso’ (ft. Nav)

4. ‘SRT’ (ft. Lil Gotit)

5. ‘Hottest’ (ft. Big Sean)

6. ‘Feelings Changed’

7. ‘Get Money’

8. ‘Think About It’

9. ‘Long Way to Go’

10. ‘Can’t Fall Victim’ (ft. KayCyy)

11. ‘All I Wanna Know’ (ft. Young Thug)

12. ‘Lost My Trust’ (ft. Cordae)

13. ‘Hitman’

14. ‘Betty Boop’ (ft. Karlae)

15. ‘Off Land’ (ft. Lil Jairmy)

16. ‘Big Bag’ (ft. Young Thug and Dolly White)

17. ‘Kick Back’ (ft. Lil Gotit and StickBaby)

18. ‘Self Employed’

19. ‘Love Me Again’

20. ‘Thank You Lord’