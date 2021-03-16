Lil’ Kim congratulates Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion on historic Grammy wins

Lil’ Kim has congratulated Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion on their history-making wins at the this year’s Grammys.

Beyoncé took home the most awards at the Los Angeles ceremony on Sunday (March 14), picking up four out of her nine nominations. The star also broke the record for the most Grammy wins by a female artist or any singer, male or female (she now has 28 Grammys overall).

Together, Beyoncé and Megan became the first-ever pair of women to be awarded the Best Rap Performance gong in Grammys history for ‘Savage (Beyoncé remix)’. Megan was also named Best New Artist.

Sharing an image of the pair onstage, Lil’ Kim congratulated her “two beautiful queens” on Instagram. You can see that post below.

Addressing Megan, Lil’ Kim wrote: “I have watched how hard you worked since you stepped on the scene consistent with your work and your love. You are an amazing talent. Always keep your head to the sky and know you have made your Mommy proud! You deserve it all!”

The rapper went on to congratulate her “Queen Bee Soul Sister”, writing: “We came up together and as hard as I saw you work I always knew there was something special about you.

“You worked so hard to get to where you are and I knew that one day everything that you accomplished would be rewarded. You deserve every bit of recognition that you receive and thank you for inspiring all women to be independent and strong. You are EVERYTHING.”

She added: “Congratulations on making HISTORY.”

Elsewhere at the Grammys ceremony, Megan Thee Stallion was beaten by Billie Eilish in the Record Of The Year category.

Eilish – who won the award for ‘Everything I Wanted’ – paid tribute to Megan during her acceptance speech, saying: “You deserve it, honestly. Genuinely, this goes to her.”