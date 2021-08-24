Lil Nas X announced as Taco Bell’s inaugural chief impact officer

Lil Nas X has rejoined the Taco Bell workforce in the newly established honorary role of chief impact officer.

As Billboard reports, the arrangement will see a number of collaborations take place, as well as a company-wide push of the rapper’s forthcoming debut album, ‘Montero’. Within the first 60 days, the two parties will work together on “an exclusive experience” around the release of ‘Montero’, and Lil Nas X will lead some “menu innovations”.

Lil Nas X will also work with the Taco Bell Foundation on its Live Más Scholarship, which recognises and rewards creative young people.

The rapper previously worked at the fast food chain in Atlanta, which he referenced in the clip for his recent single ‘Sun Goes Down’. Taco Bell CEO Mark King said Lil Nas X was picked for the role because he “knows the job, the experience and the culture Taco Bell creates for its fans – including its people”.

“This unique partnership will deliver on more than just marketing, allowing us to tap into the genius of Lil Nas X to inspire our team members and align with our commitment to unlocking opportunities for young people,” King said in a statement.

Lil Nas X announced ‘Montero’ earlier this year, though a release date is yet to be confirmed. In 2021, he has also released the singles ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’, ‘Sun Goes Down’ and ‘Industry Baby’ featuring Jack Harlow.