Lil Nas X announces details of new documentary ‘Long Live Montero’

Lil Nas X has announced details of a new documentary set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The film, titled Long Live Montero, is directed by Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel and follows the “emotional odyssey” of the pop star’s first ever world tour.

“Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero is a triumphant ode to the extraordinary power of self-expression, music, and identity,” TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said in a statement.

“In this groundbreaking documentary, we witness Lil Nas X challenging boundaries and reshaping the artistic landscape. The film’s captivating journey underscores the profound impact of Lil Nas X, who fearlessly brings audiences together through the universal language of music. We are thrilled to host Lil Nas X at TIFF this year.”

First poster for Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel’s ‘LIL NAS X: LONG LIVE MONTERO’. The film follows Lil Nas X on an emotional odyssey through the creation & performance of his “Long Live Montero” show. pic.twitter.com/UURJ2q46RU — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 18, 2023

Earlier this summer, Lil Nas X paused a live show in Sweden after a fan threw a sex toy on stage.

The ‘Montero’ star was performing on the final day of Lollapalooza Stockholm when the incident occurred, according to The Independent. After pausing the set to retrieve the item, X asked the crowd: “Who threw their pussy on stage?”

He added: “What’s wrong with y’all? Let’s go – start the music.” The 24-year-old artist then changed his Twitter name to “pussy” and retweeted a clip of the moment, seemingly seeing the funny side of the disruption.

Lil Nas X also recently performed on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2023. The set, which took place in the slot before Elton John’s headline show, was praised by fans and critics alike.

In a five-star review, NME wrote: “When [X] eventually takes a bow, now more confident and rocket-powered than ever, it’s not hard to read his performance as the making of a thoroughly modern superstar.”