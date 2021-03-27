Lil Nas X has responded after right-wing commentators criticised his new video for ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’.

The video sees him play around with religious imagery, including a Garden Of Eden-like scene and another that sees him giving the devil a lap dance.

Some factions of the Internet have been less than impressed with the visuals, with some accusing the star of being part of a “system” that is “targeting kids”, using a performance he did of ‘Old Town Road’ at a school as evidence.

Advertisement

“there was no system involved. i made the decision to create the music video,” Lil Nas X responded. “I am an adult. i am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. that is your job.”

there was no system involved. i made the decision to create the music video. i am an adult. i am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. that is your job. https://t.co/SzjjYe2tf4 — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 27, 2021

In response to another now-deleted tweet, he added: “there is a mass shooting every week that our government does nothing to stop. me sliding down a cgi pole isn’t what’s destroying society.”

there is a mass shooting every week that our government does nothing to stop. me sliding down a cgi pole isn’t what’s destroying society. https://t.co/H21SMVnfNQ — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 26, 2021

Advertisement

Earlier today (March 27), he addressed those sending him hate again. “i spent my entire teenage years hating myself because of the shit y’all preached would happen to me because i was gay,” he said. “so i hope u are mad, stay mad, feel the same anger you teach us to have towards ourselves.”

i spent my entire teenage years hating myself because of the shit y’all preached would happen to me because i was gay. so i hope u are mad, stay mad, feel the same anger you teach us to have towards ourselves. — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 27, 2021

‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ is expected to feature on Lil Nas X’s upcoming album, which will also be called ‘Montero’.

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the rapper explained more about the album, saying that it will be “about 15 to 18” tracks long and that a deluxe edition is set to follow the regular album in the autumn.