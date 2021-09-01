Lil Nas X reveals artwork for upcoming album, ‘Montero’

Lil Nas X has unveiled the cover art of his upcoming new album, ‘Montero’ – you can see it below.

The musician shared the cover of his debut album on social media yesterday (August 31), revealing that the artwork was inspired by John Stephens’ art ‘Genesis II’.

Lil Nas X wrote: “Thus the heavens and the earth were completed in all their vast array. By the seventh day God had finished the work he had been doing; so on the seventh day he rested from all his work.”

Advertisement

You can see the artwork here:

“MONTERO” 🦋💕

THE DEBUT ALBUM

OUT SEP. 17. 2021 pic.twitter.com/oga7KGClvI — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) August 31, 2021

INSPIRATION BEHIND

“MONTERO” 🦋💕

ALBUM ART: ARTISTS: John Stephens

ART: (Genesis II) “Thus the heavens and the earth were completed in all their vast array. By the seventh day God had finished the work he had been doing; so on the seventh day he rested from all his work” pic.twitter.com/0Ba9SJ6m2a — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) August 31, 2021

Last week (August 26), Lil Nas X announced the release date for ‘Montero’.

The artist revealed that the album will arrive on September 17 and shared a trailer that hints at a new pop-rock direction.

Advertisement

“Creating this album has been therapy for me,” Lil Nas X tweeted. “I’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who I am, what I can do, and where I will be. I’ve realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my own.”

‘Montero’ was first announced back in June, months after the release of its title track, ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’.

The pre-save links for ‘Montero’ reveal the album is 15 tracks long, including the title track, ‘Industry Baby’ and ‘Sun Goes Down’. While the pre-save link shows an image with a glistening multi-hued object, Lil Nas has confirmed this was different to the eventual album art. “Y’all are gonna fuckin love it,” he tweeted to a fan.

Lil Nas X also revealed last month that he declined a role in HBO series Euphoria so he could finish ‘Montero’.

“I definitely want to get into acting, but I feel I have to give it my all, and I want to focus on music for right now,” he said. “I want my first movie to be amazing.”