Lil Nas X reveals he has COVID-19 in series of since-deleted tweets

Lil Nas X has revealed that he’s tested positive for COVID-19, sharing his experience with the virus in a series of since-deleted tweets.

The singer shared news of his diagnosis on Friday (December 17), shortly after finding out his hit ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ was one of Barack Obama’s favourite tracks of the year.

Per Billboard, Lil Nas X wrote: “started running around the house when I saw this then i remembered i have covid lol.” He followed it up with another tweet that read: “now that i’m sure i won’t die from covid i will now begin making mildly funny jokes about having it”.

In a more X-rated post he wrote: “covid really sucks. last night i was tryna watch porn then i sneezed snot all over penis lmao.”

The tweets have been taken off Lil Nas X’s page, but Uproxx shared a screenshot of the thread which you can see below.

It comes after Lil Nas X had to pull out of Capital FM’s Jingle Ball in London, due to members of his team testing positive for COVID. Other artists announced for the two-day event included Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran and Coldplay, though the latter also cancelled their appearance for COVID-related reasons.

Lil Nas X’s debut album, ‘Montero’, arrived in September, featuring the aforementioned ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ as well as singles ‘Industry Baby’ with Jack Harlow, ‘Scoop’ with Doja Cat and ‘Dolla Sign Slime’ featuring Megan Thee Stallion, among others.

NME gave the album three stars in a review, saying: “it’s refreshing to see Lil Nas X in a different, more reflective light, but in asserting himself so strongly as a Serious Artist, he occasionally forgets about the touch of magic that made him one in the first place.”