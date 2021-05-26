Lil Nas X says his upcoming debut album is “a coming-of-age story”

Lil Nas X has spoken in a new interview about his upcoming debut album, describing the record as “a coming-of-age story”.

The rapper/singer is currently preparing the release of the LP, which will be titled ‘Montero’ and is set to arrive this summer.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show yesterday (May 25), Lil Nas X said that his “entire life… has been leading up” to the release of the album.

“It’s honest, it’s 100 per cent me,” he added about ‘Montero’. “Last time [his 2019 EP ‘7’], I played so many characters.”

Speaking about what to expect from ‘Montero’, the artist said: “I’m exploring my sexuality, my self. It’s a coming-of-age story. My heartbreaks – there’s been a lot of those.

“It’s everything, man. It’s something everyone can vibe along to.”

Lil Nas X told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe back in March that ‘Montero’, which is set to feature his hit single ‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name)’, will be “about 15-to-18” tracks long, with a deluxe edition set to follow the regular album in the autumn.

Lil Nas X performed on Saturday Night Live last weekend, delivering performances of ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ and his latest single ‘Sun Goes Down’.

The artist also told Fallon and his special co-host Dave Grohl about the unfortunate wardrobe malfunction he suffered during his SNL performance.